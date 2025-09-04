Ebanks gets Home Affairs CO job after 2 years acting

Michael Ebanks

(CNS): Michael Ebanks has been appointed as the chief officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs after acting in the job for more than two years. The career civil servant will also serve as CO for District Administration, which has been joined to home affairs in this administration under Minister Nickolas DaCosta. Ebanks secured the substantive post following an open recruitment process, which included a selection panel that included Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, businesswoman Bridgette Kirkconnell and Commission for Standards in Public Life Chair Woody Foster.

“This appointment represents not just a personal milestone, but an opportunity to further strengthen the critical services that protect and support our community,” Ebanks stated in a release about his appointment. “Having served in various capacities within the public sector, I understand the challenges we face and we build on the strong foundation we have established. I look forward to our continued work as one team to deliver excellence in everything we do.”

Ebanks, who has a master’s degree in criminal justice, began his civil service career in 2007 as a detective for the Criminal Investigation Department Specialist Operations Unit of the RCIPS, where he dealt with a variety of major incidents and high-profile criminal investigations.

In 2010, he worked as an analyst/administrator for the Commissions Secretariat, where he was responsible for policy development and conducting inquiries on matters concerning ethics in public office, human rights and anti-corruption issues.

He joined the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2015 as an assistant chief officer, where he began working on cyber-security reforms and special projects, legislative reforms and public policy on matters of national security and public safety. In 2016, he was appointed as the acting deputy CO and was the ministry’s Employee of the Year

DaCosta welcomed the appointment. “I am confident that CO Ebanks’ leadership will empower the ministry to deliver on the promises of our administration. His extensive experience in law enforcement, policy development and public administration, combined with his proven track record of successful reform implementation, makes him ideally suited to guide our ministry through the important work ahead,” he said.

Manderson said that Ebanks brings a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge. “His comprehensive understanding of both operational and strategic aspects of home affairs, coupled with his commitment to excellence in public service, made him an excellent choice. I have full confidence that under his stewardship, the Ministry will continue to uphold the highest standards of governance and public safety that our citizens deserve,” Manderson added.