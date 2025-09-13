Driver of truck in fatal collision arrested for DUI

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that just before midnight on Friday, two pedestrians who were pushing a trolly as they crossed the West Bay Road between Lizard Run and Snug Harbour, were struck by a white pick-up truck approaching on the main roadway. One of the pedestrians died at the scene and the other remains in hospital. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old driver of the truck has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The RCIPS said that police and other emergency services responded to a call about a serious motor vehicle collision involving two pedestrians.

Unofficial sources say that both victims were employed at Tillies restaurant. The deceased man is the fourth to die as a result of a collision on Cayman’s roads so far this year.

Police said the impact of the collision resulted in one of the pedestrians being pronounced dead at the scene of the incident by an attending physician. The second pedestrian was transported to the HSA hospital by ambulance, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The male driver of the truck, a resident of Bodden Town, who remained at the scene, was breath tested and found to be over the limit. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and a sample of blood was requested and acquired at the hospital. He has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Accident reconstruction experts attended the location and conducted on-scene investigations, police said. The road was closed for a period of time to accommodate their investigations and was later cleared with the assistance of the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the National Roads Authority.

The investigation of this fatal collision is ongoing, and police are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Management Unit at 649-6254 during business hours, or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website.