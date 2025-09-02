DPP Davis: leading a shambolic bureaucracy

Anonymous writes: The director of public prosecutions has managed to expose, in one breathtaking stroke, both his incompetence and his department’s disdain for accountability. Simon Davis, the DPP, has effectively confessed that his office does not bother to keep proper records of a most basic and fundamental aspect of its mandate: why prosecutions are pursued or abandoned. This is not a minor administrative oversight. It is a dereliction of duty so glaring that it undermines confidence in not only the DPP, but in the entire justice system.

How is it possible that in 2025, the prosecuting authority of the Cayman Islands cannot produce clear, concise and easily accessible records of why cases collapse, stall, or never make it to court? These are not trivial details to be casually lost in dusty files. They are vital benchmarks that can inform future prosecutions, guide investigators in strengthening cases, and protect the public from arbitrary or biased decision-making.

Instead, Simon Davis shrugs and mutters putrid drivel about “a mammoth task”, as if the sheer inconvenience of transparency were justification for his and his institution’s sloth and sloppiness. Producing the requested records would not be a mammoth task if Davis and his department had been doing their jobs properly.

This incompetence has real consequences. Every police officer who spends weeks or months building a case, every victim who dares to come forward, and every witness who risks their safety for the truth is betrayed when those cases quietly die in the DPP’s office.

With no properly compiled and easily accessible records, no lessons are learned, no failures are examined, and no accountability to the public or to justice is ever imposed. The police are left chasing their tails, and the public is left wondering whether justice is something reserved for a chosen few.

This is not just laziness; it is systemic negligence of the highest order. A prosecuting authority that cannot or will not produce records in regard to why it prosecutes some people and not others is flying blind and hiding vital information. Worse, such ineptitude robs the public of any confidence that justice is being applied fairly.

Questions remain: Are foreign nationals treated more leniently than Caymanians? Are certain types of offences quietly ignored? Are police investigations routinely undermined by prosecutorial apathy? The answers lie buried in the very records the DPP cannot be bothered to properly compile.

The ombudsman’s ruling that the Freedom of Information law does not compel the creation of records may be legally correct, however, it has inadvertently exposed the rot. The problem is not the law. The problem is that the DPP and Davis have so little regard for transparency or professional rigour that the ODPP does not maintain records that any competent prosecuting office should consider indispensable.

The office reviews some 2,500 cases a year, yet has no system to readily track patterns, identify failures, learn from mistakes, or generate accountability to the public that it is supposed to serve. This is malpractice masquerading as bureaucracy.

The DPP is entrusted with a sacred responsibility: to uphold justice without fear or favour. Instead, what we see is an office and its leader so ill-disciplined, so cavalier with duties, that the DPP cannot even furnish a simple statistical record of decisions.

That is not mere inefficiency. It is contempt for the public’s right to accountability. It is spitting in the face of victims who trusted the system. It is squandering the labour of the police, whose work collapses into dust the moment it crosses the DPP’s threshold.

The people of this country deserve far better than lame excuses about “unreasonable diversion of resources”. They deserve an ODPP and leadership that can answer the most basic question of any justice system: why does one person face trial while another walks free?

Until Simon Davis and his office embrace that obligation, the ODPP will remain what it is today: a shambolic bureaucracy, hoarding power while refusing to accept responsibility for how that power is exercised. Damn shame! A national disgrace.