Doctor charged with manslaughter allowed to leave

Dr Paul Taiganides

(CNS): Dr Paul Taiganides (61) has been given permission to leave the Cayman Islands and return to Greece, where his currently residing on a $10,000 bond. He is expected to reappear in Grand Court at the end of this month via Zoom to answer the charge of manslaughter against him. Dr Taiganides is accused of making a critical error that he didn’t correct when he was treating Travis Alexander Ebanks (29) at the Emergency Room of the HSA hospital in George Town. Ebanks had been shot twice during gang-related violence in West Bay in January 2024.

Ebanks had been shot in the chest and neck, but several postmortem reports indicate that he died as a result of errors at the hospital where Dr Taiganides, a gastric surgeon, was in charge at the time. He has been charged with manslaughter by unlawful omission. It is alleged that he placed an endotracheal tube into Ebanks’ stomach instead of his lungs, among other mistakes, and then failed to rectify the problem.

Expert reports contend that the victim had a more than 92% chance of surviving his wounds if he had been treated correctly.