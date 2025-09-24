DoA receives 1,500 broilers for backyard farmers

Broiler chicks hatched locally (photo supplied by the DoA)

(CNS): Selected backyard farmers will soon receive locally hatched broiler chickens as part of a pilot project aimed at promoting local farming and increasing the production of locally sourced food, with a focus on chickens and eggs. The official handover of approximately 1,500 chicks, which were hatched at N Dee’s Farm Ltd, to the Ministry and Department of Agriculture took place in George Town on Tuesday.

Officials said the initiative would serve as a research project to assess how well the locally hatched chicks, bred and raised for meat production, adapt to Cayman’s climate and conditions.

“The findings will help guide evidence-based decision-making to strengthen the resilience of Cayman’s agricultural sector,” the ministry stated in a press release.

Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks, who was at the handover, said it was a symbol of the progress being make toward greater food security and agricultural self-sufficiency. “By supporting local farmers with innovative solutions, we are building a stronger, more resilient Cayman Islands,” he added.



The initiative is part of the Cayman Islands Food and Nutrition Security Policy.