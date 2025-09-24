DoA receives 1,500 broilers for backyard farmers
(CNS): Selected backyard farmers will soon receive locally hatched broiler chickens as part of a pilot project aimed at promoting local farming and increasing the production of locally sourced food, with a focus on chickens and eggs. The official handover of approximately 1,500 chicks, which were hatched at N Dee’s Farm Ltd, to the Ministry and Department of Agriculture took place in George Town on Tuesday.
Officials said the initiative would serve as a research project to assess how well the locally hatched chicks, bred and raised for meat production, adapt to Cayman’s climate and conditions.
“The findings will help guide evidence-based decision-making to strengthen the resilience of Cayman’s agricultural sector,” the ministry stated in a press release.
Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks, who was at the handover, said it was a symbol of the progress being make toward greater food security and agricultural self-sufficiency. “By supporting local farmers with innovative solutions, we are building a stronger, more resilient Cayman Islands,” he added.
The initiative is part of the Cayman Islands Food and Nutrition Security Policy.
Category: Agriculture, Business
more waste of tax money
i thought it would NEVER happen…lets hope our farmers grab the opportunity!
This is fine but I wonder why on earth the government doesn’t do something about all the roosters and hens running wild all over the island. They cause such a mess everywhere and are crowing all day and night. It’s as though we are all living on a farm!
How will the “the locally hatched chicks, bred and raised for meat production” make their way to retail stores? Is there enough capacity on GC to process this many chickens for meat?
How does one become a “selected back yard farmer”? Sounds like they selection has already been made.
CNS please enquire for those of us who have never heard of this initiative.
Imagine if we spent 5 million on a chicken production facility instead of a crackpark
both bad ideas.