Dead sharks found in ghost net off East End coast

Dead nurse shark (photo credit: Tortuga Divers)

(CNS): Local divers recently came across a large ghost net that had ensnared and killed two sharks. The crew from Tortuga Divers discovered the net with a juvenile nurse shark and a shark carcass too heavily decayed for identification in the waters off East End, according to the Department of Environment. While this net likely originated offshore, the sharks that died in it are likely from Cayman waters.

The DoE said it is immensely beneficial in protecting local ecosystems to remove ghost nets and other forms of marine trash, most of which drifts into Cayman waters from elsewhere.

Abandoned or ‘ghost’ nets in the ocean can cause serious health hazards to marine that life that get caught in them or ingest foreign objects that can harm or even kill them, the DoE said in a post about the discovery, thanking the divers for removing the net and reporting the incident. A DoE conservation officer collected the dead sharks so they can be examined by the department’s research coordinator, Dr Johanna Kohler.