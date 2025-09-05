Data clear, Cabinet needs to change EWA route, say activists

Work on the next phase of the EWA extension from Hurst Road is now underway

(CNS): Local advocacy group Sustainable Cayman says the data is clear on which of the routes examined as part of the environmental impact assessment of the East-West Arterial Road extension will be the least costly and least environmentally damaging.

Following the recent publication of the Environmental Assessment Board’s recommendations, which were supported by the National Conservation Council, the activists are urging government to re-select Route B2 before work begins on the more expensive and far more damaging option of B3, which had been selected by the minority UPM cabinet.

“With lower environmental impact, fewer sensitive ecosystems impacted, lower flood risk and greater transportation benefits, the data is clear: route B2 would be in the best public interest and reflect the vision and pre-election commitments of the coalition government for responsible and data-driven infrastructure development decisions,” Sustainable Cayman stated in a press release.

EWA extension alternative routes (click to expand)

During the election campain this year, the TCCP candidates, led by André Ebanks, who is now premier, had said they would switch to route B2. However, as part of a coalition government, they now have only two of the eight Cabinet seats and will have to persuade at least two ministers from either the CINP or the three independent members to support them in order to make that change.

So far, none of the other ministers have made their positions on this road and the route it should take clear, though two of them, Isaac Rankine and Jay Ebanks, were part of the UPM administration that had picked B3. This route opens up land in the Central Mangrove Wetlands for development, which is suspected to main the main impetus for choosing it, rather than the claimed reason, which is to address traffic congestion during rush hour.

That decision has been widely criticised, and the EMB also noted that it has not been justified. The B2 option is closer to existing infrastructure than B3, making connections with existing roads easier. This means that it can be completed faster and more cheaply as it does not require elevated roads and bridges that take more time and money to build. Route B2 would also help alleviate long-term traffic problems and supports better use of public transport.

While Sustainable Cayman acknowledged the need for an alternative road to the Eastern Districts to reduce the hardships faced by the community from traffic congestion, the group pointed out that the EWA extension would have very little, if any, tangible benefit in reducing commute times.

They also noted that the road must still be built in conjunction with a modern public transit system and other pragmatic solutions to reduce the number of vehicles on our roads, as well as resolutions for the key bottlenecks in George Town.

The conservationists pointed out that this road will put the Central Mangrove Wetlands, often described as the ‘ecological heart’ of Grand Cayman, at risk and could lead to a situation that is counterintuitive to the goal of improving socioeconomic welfare for Caymanians.

“The free services that this integrated ecosystem provides — flood mitigation, storm protection, carbon storage, water and sediment filtration and nutrients source for the North Sound marine ecosystem — are literally priceless to our country,” the non-profit activists explained.

“As our Islands grapple with the devastating beach erosion of Seven Mile Beach due to unsustainable development practices on the western side of Grand Cayman, we need to embrace this opportunity to have better foresight for the future of our people.”

Sustainable has been raising concerns about the road for many years and was the first to conduct research demonstrating that B2 would have less impact on the environment across nearly all categories, including the central wetlands. B3 would disrupt critical habitats, fragment the mangrove systems and put endangered species at greater risk. By disturbing the wetlands, Route B3 increases the risk of flooding for surrounding communities.

Route B2, the activists have argued for some time, offers the same transportation goals at a lower cost, making it the better economic choice as well.

“There is a critical window of opportunity now to select the optimal route without wasting national resources, with the EIA work already conducted remaining valid for either route. Sustainable Cayman believes this is a pivotal moment for the Cayman Islands to realign national infrastructure planning with the values of community well-being, environmental protection, and fiscal responsibility,” the activists added.