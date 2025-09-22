Dart high school scholarship winners announced

Sienna Bryan (left) and Isabella Partridge

(CNS): Sienna Bryan, the daughter of Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan, and Isabella Partridge, both Year 10 students at St Ignatius Catholic School, are the two winners of the 2025 Dart High School Scholarship. According to a release from Dart, the grant is given to “Caymanian students who demonstrate exceptional achievement and leadership, providing them with financial assistance, personalised mentoring and hands-on work experience opportunities”.

Partridge is a well-rounded student who excels academically and creatively, the release said. She has earned multiple honour roll awards and plans to pursue a career focused on space and science. In addition, she is an accomplished Trinity Grade 3 cellist, a dedicated equestrian, swimmer and dancer. In school, Isabella is an active member of her school’s poetry club, student council, model United Nations club, among others.

Dart described Bryan as a dynamic leader and athlete who plans to study finance and political science. For the past decade she has consistently earned awards for highest academic merits and has placed among the top students in mathematics competitions. She also captains multiple sports teams at St Ignatius, including basketball, cricket, football, netball and rugby.

In addition, Sienna serves as the student council’s representative for inclusivity, diversity and wellbeing, participates in her church’s faith leadership team and has even modelled for Cayman Fashion Week.

This year, Dart received 24 applications from Caymanian students representing seven public and private high schools. Each applicant was evaluated through a rigorous blind selection process, ensuring fairness and impartiality by concealing the applicant’s identity until the final decisions were made, the release said.

“The calibre of applicants was extraordinary and we are pleased with the talented young ladies who emerged as the deserving scholarship recipients,” said Glenda McTaggart, senior manager, education programmes at Dart. “Isabella and Sienna stood out for their academic achievements, leadership abilities and breadth of extracurricular involvement.”

Additionally, three outstanding finalists were also recognised and received cash awards: Samson Hulse (St Ignatius Catholic School), Srinivas Nidval (Cayman Prep and High School) and Oscar Nyyssonen (St Ignatius Catholic School).