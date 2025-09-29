Dart buys $2.5B chunk of online betting site

| 29/09/2025 | 2 Comments

(CNS): One of the Dart Group’s complex web of companies has invested $2.5 billion to acquire a chunk of Paddy Power, an online betting site, which is not accessible to Cayman Islands residents without a VPN. According to the Irish press, the company, which has its main stock market listing in New York, has confirmed that Dart’s Cayman Islands-based investment vehicle, Candle Lake Ltd, now owns just over 5% of the gambling group.

While Ken Dart, a reclusive billionaire, continues to invest in his property empire in the Cayman Islands, he also continues to invest around the world in a wide range of stocks, from sovereign debt to big tobacco. According to Forbes, as an individual, Dart’s estimated net worth is about $12 billion.

  1. Anonymous says:
    29/09/2025 at 4:14 pm

    Dart please buy all of Cayman and fire the government

    • Anonymous says:
      29/09/2025 at 5:09 pm

      You say that but Dart made a lot of his money buying distressed soverign debt (country debt) and then refusing to play ball on any restructuring – essentially threating to bankrupt the country.

      Would very much be putting the fox into the chicken coop.

