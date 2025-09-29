Dart buys $2.5B chunk of online betting site

(CNS): One of the Dart Group’s complex web of companies has invested $2.5 billion to acquire a chunk of Paddy Power, an online betting site, which is not accessible to Cayman Islands residents without a VPN. According to the Irish press, the company, which has its main stock market listing in New York, has confirmed that Dart’s Cayman Islands-based investment vehicle, Candle Lake Ltd, now owns just over 5% of the gambling group.

While Ken Dart, a reclusive billionaire, continues to invest in his property empire in the Cayman Islands, he also continues to invest around the world in a wide range of stocks, from sovereign debt to big tobacco. According to Forbes, as an individual, Dart’s estimated net worth is about $12 billion.