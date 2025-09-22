CUC revises CON paving way for greener energy future

Bodden Town Solar Farm (photo supplied by CUC)

(CNS): CUC has submitted a new certificate of need (CON) to the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) that leaves the door open for bids to generate solar power or other green electricity sources on Grand Cayman and to step away from the island’s dependence on diesel. Following a major dispute between OfReg and CUC over what does and does not constitute ‘firm’ generation in the power provider’s licence, they have come to an agreement that solar plus battery storage does qualify.

CUC explained in a press release issued Friday that the recently submitted revised CON outlines the generation resources that will need to be in place by 2027 to meet the island’s growing energy demands and includes a comprehensive system analysis, detailed load forecasts and operational benchmarking. But executives from CUC have warned that the timeframe to supply the needed capacity is very limited, so interim measures may need to be taken to fulfill the needs of the grid in the short term.

CUC President Richard Hew recently told CNS that the power provider remains in an energy crunch and is doing all it can to manage that. After submitting the revised CON, he said, “CUC remains steadfast in its commitment to accelerating Grand Cayman’s renewable energy transition, ensuring that it is secure, affordable, and delivers lasting benefits to households, businesses, and communities we serve.”

The new submission differs from the prior document in that it does not outline a specific technology. Instead, it paves the way for the regulator to open up the bid for participants to propose the energy sources, including solar.

CUC has recently stressed the pressing need for government to help support homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient and to push for all new builds to include requirements for insulation and energy-efficient appliances and air-conditioning systems. This would cut down on the significant waste of energy across the island and relieve pressure to supply sufficient power and cut unnecessary emissions.

With just 3% of Grand Cayman’s electricity coming from green sources, the need to transition to solar, wind or other sustainable power to meet the ambitious targets in the National Energy Policy is now urgent. The policy calls for 100% renewable energy generation by 2045 with the interim target of 70% of power coming from renewable sources by 2037 and at least 30% by 2030.