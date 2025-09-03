CUC faces capacity issues with delay in CON

CUC generator

(CNS): The row between CUC and the regulator, OfReg, which delayed the bids for new power generation, has left Grand Cayman’s electricity provider in a tight spot as a growing population and several new hotels and developments begin plugging into the grid, creating a soaring demand. CUC CEO Richard Hew told CNS that the company was facing “a capacity crunch”. He said they are doing what they can to speed up the process for new power generation, but it is the regulator, and not CUC, that controls the bids.

With the row over what OfReg and CUC consider ‘firm power’ seemingly resolved, CUC must re-submit its certificate of need (CON) that was delayed for a catalogue of reasons, including OfReg’s previous position that solar energy, even when combined with battery storage, was not firm power.

Hew said that the new CON, which will include solar, will be submitted before the end of this month to help OfReg prepare the bids to fulfil this certificate if the regulator accepts it this time. The revised CON will include 36MW of fossil fuel because of concerns about the capacity crunch caused by the delay.

As a result, speed is now of the essence for fulfilling both the CON and the most recent OfReg bid for utility-scale solar generation and battery storage, which was issued in July but has been years in the making. The demands on the grid are set to increase even further in the next couple of years as several new buildings will be switching on their lights.

The population growth also shows no signs of slowing down yet, even as the new coalition government seeks to reduce the headcount of foreign workers through stricter enforcement of work permit rules and changes to the immigration law. At the end of June, the CUC customer base was 34,627, a 3% increase on last year’s numbers.

However, OfReg’s decision to now accept solar plus batteries as firm generation and its own separate bid for a utility-scale solar provider have finally given some hope that Grand Cayman is inching towards finally getting more of its power from renewable sources.

Sacha Tibbetts, CUC VP Customer Service and Technology, said that when these bids are all said and done, around 15% of the island’s electricity will be green.

While this still falls far short of the National Energy Policy target, which calls for 30% renewable energy by 2030 and 70% by 2037, it’s still a significant improvement on the current situation, which is a mere 3% generated by one small utility farm in Bodden Town or the domestic CORE programme and the business rooftop solar DER.