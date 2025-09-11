CUC: Efficiency critical to a secure energy future

(CNS): Making energy efficiency mandatory in new planning applications and investment in existing homes is as critically important to a secure green energy future for Cayman as the eventual shift to 100% renewable sources, officials from CUC have said. Speaking to CNS recently, President Richard Hew and VP Sacha Tibbetts stressed how important it is to insulate homes and encourage the widespread use of energy-efficient appliances to reduce consumption, as Grand Cayman’s power provider continues to warn of a potential energy crunch.

“We are wasting too much energy, and there is a need for more focus on insulation and efficient homes, Tibbetts said, stressing how much the area of over-consumption is neglected, despite the high cost of energy. He said consumers must “get to grips” with this issue.

“We are doing what we can to reduce the cost of electricity, but consumers must become better at using energy more wisely,” he added, as he noted the recent decline in energy costs.

Hew suggested there was a need to mandate more efficient homes at the planning application stage. But there are many ageing properties in the rental sector where energy efficiency is not considered by landlords, especially ageing and inefficient air-conditioning units. The CUC leadership said that a massive amount of power is being wasted because of old appliances and poorly sealed or insulated buildings.

Hew said that one of the main messages that CUC wants its customers to understand is that they can recoup any investment from insulating their homes or investing in more efficient home appliances in a very short time through a huge reduction in their power bills.

Hew said this message was “very important” because if people are using less energy, it will help as CUC transitions to greener sources and will help ensure that the power provider can continue to meet the growing demand for electricity in Grand Cayman in the short term before the new solar plants are finished.

Tibbetts said that the CHEER (Cayman Home Energy Efficiency Retrofits) pilot project had shown what can be done. Through this initiative, which began in 2023, sponsored by the government in partnership with Resilience Cayman, 28 Caymanian property owners on low or fixed incomes were given grants to make their homes more energy efficient. It resulted in an average 50% reduction in their power bills.

Before the 2025 elections, Wayne Panton (NEW) told CNS that the preliminary findings of the programme, which he had started when he was still premier, were significant, but it was dropped by the UPM administration.

However, during the campaign, Panton said that if the TCCP were elected, the programme would be resurrected. During the pilot programme, approved homes were audited by CUC’s trained energy professionals, and then a tailored energy-saving upgrade was implemented, financed by the government.

CUC has insisted throughout the recent debates about Cayman’s energy future that it is 100% committed to producing greener energy through utility-scale solar power. But because of various issues between CUC and the regulator, OfReg, it is taking longer to get there, so reducing consumption is as important as the transition.

Both Hew and Tibbetts expressed concern about wasted energy consumption and the real need for consumers to reduce the amount of power they use over the next few years, not least because of the growing pressure on the grid and the time it will take for the development of solar farms.

Ultimately, as the Cayman Islands crawl toward a renewable future, reducing consumption will need to play a much greater role than it currently does.