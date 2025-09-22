Cuban tattoo artist seeks JR on refused asylum claim

Miguel Benitez Mirabal

(CNS): A Cuban tattoo artist whose asylum claim has been denied is seeking a judicial review of the decision on the grounds that his application has not been properly considered or explained, arguing that he has a genuine fear of persecution if he is repatriated to his country. In legal documents, Miguel Benitez Mirabal said that a tattoo artist in Cuba is considered a subversive profession.

He argued that as a member of an independent social movement in the country, he would face “harassment, abuse and detention” if he was sent back because of his advocacy for creative expression.

In the judicial review application, Mirabal (36), from Havana, said he had already suffered such abuse and been detained for expressing creative, personal and political views. He claimed he is one of the organisers of an independent cultural movement of tattoo artists in Cuba advocating for creative freedom and recognition.

His work has made him a “person of interest and perceived as a threat to the government and is at risk of persecution”, he argued.

Mirabal has been in Cayman on work permits for an undisclosed period, according to the claim, but when his permit for the District Syx studio expired, he filed his asylum claim as he was no longer entitled to be in Cayman without a new permit.

However, the application was declined on 1 September, even after Customs and Border Control accepted that he had “a characteristic that could cause you to fear persecution for reasons of either race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular group or political opinion”.

Nevertheless, the officials went on to state that he did not “in fact have a well-founded fear of persecution [in Cuba] as a result of that characteristic”.

Nelsons, the law firm representing Mirabal, argued that this indicates that it is their client’s credibility, not the grounds of his claim, that CBC is questioning. Therefore, in accordance with the law, he should be given the opportunity to be heard in response to that before he is deported. They said that certifying him as having no genuine fear of persecution has effectively shut down his chance to be properly heard without providing any justification for why the CBC director doesn’t believe him.

“The Director should not certify simply because he does not believe the narrative put forward by the applicant on the balance of probabilities, or even if he does not think it would have a reasonable prospect of belief. He may only properly certify an aрplication as ‘clearly unfounded’ where the account is incapable of belief,” the lawyers have argued.

“The test as to whether a claim is clearly unfounded is an objective one and the threshold is high. Claims should only be certified as clearly unfounded if it is clear beyond reasonable doubt that no tribunal, taking the claim at its highest, would be entitled to allow an appeal.”

The legal submission points out that CBC stated that the “applicant had a characteristic that ‘could’ cause him to fear persecution under the refugee convention. “It follows that the reason that the application was refused was not really because the claim was not capable of coming within the Convention, but because the Respondent doubted the Applicant’s credibility, as he expressly stated, on the balance of probabilities.”

Nelsons also contend that CBC had not properly outlined the reasons for why his claim has been denied or why he has been certified for deportation. While no date for Mirabal’s deportation has been stated, the lawyers noted that it appears imminent. However, at this point, they have secured a stay from the courts until the judicial review has been heard.

“The reasons must be intelligible and they must be adequate,” Nelsons stated, arguing that CBC had failed to meet that test. “They must enable the reader to understand why the matter was decided as it was and what conclusions we reached, disclosing how any issue of law or fact was resolved.”

Although CBC’s letter to their client says the “application was considered very carefully”, there is no reference to any of the evidence.

“Indeed, the decision is so vague and in such general terms, that it appears on its face to be simply a standard form refusal which could be applied to a refusal and certification in any case,” the lawyers said, noting that Mirabal was unable to evaluate how his application was refused and if it was fair and reasonable. “It stymies his ability to properly challenge the decision.”

As a result, the judicial review is asking the court to declare that the decision was wrong in law and/or unreasonable, was taken arbitrarily, and/or that the reasons were inadequate, constituting a breach of natural justice. They also asked for an order quashing the decision and remitting the asylum application to CBC.