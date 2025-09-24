Criminal lawyer’s client data illegally seized by police

Keith Myers

(CNS): RCIPS officers may have compromised several criminal cases, as well as an investigation directed by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, when they used an invalid search warrant to raid a criminal defence attorney’s home and seized a laptop and cellphones containing confidential, privileged information about his client’s cases.

Keith Myers was the subject of a police inquiry in relation to allegations that he had behaved inappropriately with a female client, who won an appeal against a serious wounding conviction because of it. However, the police based the search warrant on a crime that no longer exists.

Although the woman had accused Myers of sexual harassment, the police pursued a charge of ‘conspiracy to defeat justice’ against the lawyer, an offence that was repealed in 2022. But according to court documents, the botched warrant may not only have compromised any case against Myers in relation to the female client, it may also have risked other criminal cases.

In a judicial review application, Myers contends through his own lawyers that the seizure places ongoing prosecutions at risk, and some of the defendants impacted have already successfully applied to join the legal case against the police and the justice of the peace who signed the invalid warrant.

Myers is seeking an order from the courts to quash the warrant and determine that the information and electronic equipment taken from him was done so unlawfully. While the police did return his phones and laptop, he is asking that all of the information that was uploaded to the police database be removed and destroyed, and is seeking certified proof from an expert that this has all been done.

In addition, Myers is asking that all those involved in this case so far be barred from further investigations of him, and is seeking damages and costs in relation to his legal bills.

Although he had requested an expedited hearing, the case has gone behind closed doors as the police and other authorities involved seek to settle the case out of court. Following a cancelled hearing in the summer, it is understood that a ‘consent order’ has been agreed regarding some of Myers’ claims.

As a result, it is not clear if the full extent of the damage that this blunder may have caused will see the light of day. So far, only the original judicial review filing has been made public, and the negotiations that are said to be ongoing continue out of the public domain, though ultimately, any damages that will be paid to Myers will come from the public purse.

In the judicial review, Myers’ lawyers say the police actions were not only “a fishing expedition”, but one “in waters the police should never have been allowed to enter”.

This is not the first time that the use of warrants by the police and other law enforcement agencies has come before the courts. But this will be seen as a particularly egregious ‘mistake’ on the part of the RCIPS as it goes to the fundamental right of attorney-client privilege and has could impact several criminal cases.

According to the judicial review application, Myers claimed that he had warned the officers during the search and later in writing that his laptop was a work device full of legally privileged material. But the police went on to transfer the contents to the RCIPS forensic hub, even though it was obvious that his electronic devices would contain legally privileged information.

The issue is compounded by the fact that the warrant was signed by a justice of the peace and not a judge, who would almost certainly not have signed the warrant, the lawyers argued. Not only had the offence cited been repealed, but even when it was in effect, it was not an arrestable offence that could have supported a search warrant, which suggests that the police appear to have been deliberately stretching their powers beyond the law.