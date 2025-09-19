Court: DLP should urge early reporting of pay breaches

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has said if the Department of Labour and Pensions is not already “energetically using its media capabilities to encourage members of the public” to report labour infractions relating to remuneration as quickly as possible, then it “might consider adopting such a media campaign”.

In a ruling delivered on 5 September, the court dismissed of an appeal by an employer, Island Pools, on the grounds that charges against it were out of time. While the court found the charges were not on this occasion out of time, the senior judges made it clear that justice in these cases still needs to be speedy as well as fair.

The case began almost a decade ago when an employee of Island Pools claimed he had not received public holiday pay and certain wages he was entitled to. However, the appeal court found that the company can be tried regardless of the time it took to get the case to court. This is based on the idea that it was not the employee but the DPL that was the “competent complainant”, capable of bringing charges and not the actual employee.

The case centred on the contrasting interpretation of the law, which says that summary offences must be charged within six months of when there is sufficient evidence to justify proceedings that have come to the “constructive knowledge of a competent complainant”. Island Pools argued that the employee was, in this case, a “competent complainant” who knew he hadn’t been paid, making the charges years out of time.

But the worker had reported the infractions of the labour law to the DLP in November 2021 after his own attempts to get paid around $9,800 failed. He supported the complaint with relevant documents, such as pay slips and time logs. The first complaint dated back to 2016 and the last to 2020.

However, it was the DLP that filed charges in May 2022, less than six months after they had accumulated the necessary evidence to support charges, but Island Pools argued that the charges were still out of time.

But the chief magistrate at the time, Valdis Foldats ruled that only the DLP director qualified as the “competent complainant” for Labour Act prosecutions, not individual employees. Consequently, this case was not time barred as the DLP had brought the charges within six months.

That decision was upheld by Justice Marlene Carter following Island Pools’ application for a judicial review of the magistrate’s findings. It has now been confirmed by the appeal court.

While this case has been returned to Summary Court for prosecution, the appeal court judges were not deaf to the arguments made in the appeal by Nick Dixey of Nelsons, who represented Island Pools. He had argued vigorously that if the court found that it was not time barred, the law would be left open to abuse because it could give rise to years of delay if an employee was “extremely dilatory in making a

complaint” to the DLP.

However, the appeal court said the possibility of such delays was not a reason for not prosecuting the case, as such delays could be the subject of “abuse of process” arguments. “The court is under an overriding duty to act fairly and if the delay is such that the defendant cannot have a fair trial, the charge will be dismissed,” the appeal court pointed out.

But the ruling, written by Sir Richard Field and supported by his two colleagues on the appeal bench, stressed the need for speedy justice and urged the DLP to raise awareness of the need for aggrieved employees to file complaints as early as possible.

“I would imagine that the DPL is energetically using its media capabilities to encourage members of the public to report speedily to the DLP complaints involving the non-payment of the different types of remuneration, wages, overtime, holiday pay etc. If this is not so, I respectfully suggest that the DLP might consider adopting such a media campaign,” Sir Richard wrote.

See the full ruling below:

