Coral disease infects mile long stretch of LC reef

Source: DoE

(CNS): Marine scientists from the Department of Environment have confirmed that the devastating stony

coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) has made it to Little Cayman. Despite concentrated efforts to protect the Sister Islands, the disease has struck a mile-long stretch of reef at the westernmost tip of Little Cayman. Various researchers have now documented the arrival of the lethal, aggressive coral disease on the island, which, until last year, had shown comparative resilience to the multiple problems threatening corals the world over.

SCTLD data from Grand Cayman shows that the disease travels at about a mile per month, suggesting that the infection in Little Cayman became established in July. SCTLD first arrived in Grand Cayman in 2020, but despite a relentless effort to stop the spread with antibiotic paste and other methods developed by researchers, within 18 months, the disease had circled the entire island.

The DoE explained that once SCTLD lesions are visible, corals are already infected, so the various methods developed to treat the disease are ultimately ineffective at stopping the spread of the disease. This conclusion is supported by laboratory results from other coral researchers around the region who are dealing with the devastating effects of SCTLD.

“Response efforts in Little Cayman therefore remain focused on preventing the spread to Cayman Brac by isolating SCUBA gear and boat bilge water to individual islands as much as possible,” the DoE said in a release. “These measures successfully delayed the transmission of SCTLD from Grand to Little Cayman for the last several years and are still recommended for travel to Little Cayman so as not to add any additional infection sites to the reefs there.

Unfortunately, data collected in Grand Cayman shows that once established, the spread of SCTLD is essentially unstoppable. Researchers hope that continued vigilance in keeping dive gear and bilge water island-specific will help delay the inevitable spread to Cayman Brac for a few more years.

Scientists and senior management at the DoE said they would continue to monitor the spread in Little Cayman and are evaluating various new and old methods to mitigate and manage the disease.

The DoE coral team continues to explore coral reef restoration by propagating surviving corals in the Coral Spawning Lab (donated by the Foster Group) for the most affected coral species. These more resilient corals, spawned and reared in their coral lab, will eventually be outplanted on the most severely affected reefs, helping to bolster reef recovery and coral reef resilience, the team explained.