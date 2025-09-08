Cops taser suspected car thief resisting arrest

(CNS) A 50-year-old man from George Town suspected of stealing a car was taken to hospital on Thursday night after he was tasered by police officers arresting him at an address in Belford Estates, Bodden Town. According to the RCIPS, the officers, who were responding to a report that a stolen vehicle had been seen in that area, spotted the wanted man at around 10:40pm.

When they confronted him, he violently resisted their attempts to arrest him. A struggle ensued, during which the man drew a knife on the officers, who used a taser in response.

He was arrested for resisting arrest, breach of a court order, possession of an offensive weapon, and taking a conveyance without authority. He was assessed at the hospital and later released and handed over to police custody.

No one else was injured during the incident. The stolen vehicle was seized by police, who continue to investigate the matter.