Conservationists honoured by Scuba Hall of Fame

One of Courtney Platt’s many images showing marine life in the Geogre Town Harbour

(CNS): Well-known local photographer and outspoken advocate for marine conservation, Courtney Platt, and Peter Hillenbrand, who has been instrumental in preserving the reefs around little Cayman and promoting marine science, are two of this year’s Cayman Islands Local Honourees chosen by the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) Board of Directors.

Platt, a commercial photographer, has been capturing the underwater world since 1976, completing more than 5,000 scuba dives in the Cayman Islands. His career includes eight assignments for National Geographic Magazine, alongside an extensive list of credits.

From 1983 to 1986, Platt worked as a scuba instructor, boat captain, and dive guide with Ron Kipp’s Bob Soto’s Diving. He then spent nearly two decades, from 1986 to 2005, piloting Research Submersibles Ltd’s deep-diving subs to 1,000 feet along George Town Harbor’s dramatic wall, logging over 2,500 dives. His transition to full-time photography began after his first National Geographic assignment, “Down the Cayman Wall,” published in November 1988.

Platt’s unparalleled knowledge of Cayman’s marine life — from the shallows to the depths — has shaped his voice as a leading advocate for conservation. Having witnessed the historic decline of reef species firsthand, he has dedicated his later career to restoring Cayman’s edible reef shelf populations. Today, his passion extends beyond photography to public education and advocacy, urging residents and visitors alike: “If you can afford to eat anything else, please choose to eat anything else.”

He also lent his voice and his photographic skills to the campaign for the petition to force the government to hold a referendum on the cruise berthing facilities. The campaign was ultimately successful. Though the PPM government at the time did not hold the legally-binding people-initiated referendum, it did delay it from signing a deal with cruise lines and committing the Cayman Islands to them financing and owning a dock in the George Town Harbour, until the arrival of COVID killed the project.

When the minority UPM administration decided to hold a non-binding government-led referendum in April 2025, Platt again joined the movement to educate voters, using his photographs to debunk the false narratives pushed by those who supported building a dock that the harbour is devoid of coral life.

This movement, following the concerted efforts in 2018 and 2019 to stop the port, led to the resounding ‘no’ vote, thereby saving, for the foreseeable future, the coral reefs and marine life in the harbour as well as the famous wreck dive, the USS Kittiwake.

Committed to protecting the islands’ fragile ecosystems, Platt also encourages the use of the Cayman Islands Marine Parks app to help safeguard marine life through community assisted law enforcement. His life’s work bridges art, science, and advocacy — preserving the beauty of the sea while fighting for its future.

Peter Hillenbrand, the owner of The Southern Cross Club, a diving and fishing resort in Little Cayman, co-founded the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) in 1998. He then played a pivotal role in launching its ocean literacy programme and fundraising for its state-of-the-art, eco-conscious research facility.

Serving as CCMI’s Chairman from 1998 to 2015, Hillenbrand helped oversee the development of CCMI’s education and research initiatives, establishing partnerships with top universities including Dartmouth, Wellesley, and Rutgers.

He also championed programs like REEFS GO LIVE, and the Young Environmentalist Leadership Course (YELC), launched in 2012. YELC has trained over 120 Caymanian students in diving, sustainability, and environmental stewardship and provides them with employable skills, including a certification through Rescue Diver.

In 2015, Hillenbrand stepped back from his responsibilities at CCMI and was honoured the following year with the Cayman Islands Stingray Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to tourism.

Returning to CCMI’s board in 2020, he helped shape its education strategy and international outreach, paving the way for a major expansion that will double its research and education capacity. In 2023, he led efforts to nominate Little Cayman’s Marine Parks for UNESCO World Heritage status, resulting in the site being added to the UK’s Tentative List, an astounding achievement for a British Overseas Territory.

Hillenbrand’s enduring commitment to conservation, through both business and advocacy, has left a lasting impact on the Cayman Islands’ marine environment, including his ongoing support for successful conservation efforts like the Grouper Moon Project, maintenance and expansion of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and the ongoing UNESCO application.

The other two honorees are Jason Belport, who has worked in Cayman’s diving industry for nearly three decades, first as a divemaster and then in management, and Michael Schouten, who has worked for The Southern Cross Club’s dive operation for 18 years.

The 2025 Emerging Honouree is Ragime Powery, a proud Caymanian from West Bay, who the ISDHF says has rapidly emerged as one of the most promising figures in the Cayman Islands’ dive industry. Known for his approachable demeanor, deep local knowledge, and ability to create safe, memorable dive experiences, he has become a respected role model for aspiring Caymanian divers.

The 2025 ISDHF Induction Ceremony gala, which will take place on Saturday, 20 September, at Hotel Indigo. The keynote speaker will be renowned dive industry leader Margo Peyton, who was inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in 2024.

Tickets cost $125 per person in advance and $150 at the door, and can be purchased from the ISDHF website. It’s not clear what the proceeds are for.