CNS readers target Archer for next deputy governor

(CNS): In a recent straw poll of CNS readers, Marco Archer, the CEO of the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, was the favourite candidate to be the next deputy governor. For the poll, we picked seven senior civil servants who we believe are likely candidates. However, we added Archer as a wild card candidate after he was cited a number of time in comments as someone outside the inner circle of government senior managers who would be a good choice for the highest non-elected office in government.

According to the results of our unscientific poll, 42% of those who took part said Archer would be the best choice for DG after Franz Manderson retires next summer. While no one knows if any of the people in our poll will be applying for the job, he meets the basic eligibility requirements that candidates must be Caymanian and have held a senior public post.

Archer was finance minister during the 2013-2017 PPM administration. However, he lost his seat in the 2017 General Elections, the first under the one-man-one-vote, single-member constituency system. Archer ran in George Town Central against Kenneth Bryan, who is now the party’s deputy leader.

In addition to Archer, the poll candidates were Portfolio of the Civil Service Chief Officer Gloria McField-Nixon, Cabinet Secretary Sam Rose, tourism ministry CO Stran Bodden, planning ministry CO Eric Bush, financial services ministry CO Dax Basdeo, immigration ministry CO Wesley Howell, and Mary Rodrigues, who is chief advisor to the current DG.

While Archer topped the poll, in which almost 600 votes were cast, McField-Nixon, who many believe is in the running to actually get the job, came in second with 23% of the vote, and Rose was third with 11%.

In individual polls on each contender, readers were asked to rate their potential for the job from ‘excellent’ through to ‘terrible.’ Of those who voted, 61% rated Archer as ‘excellent’, and 81% gave him favorable ratings of either ‘excellent’ or ‘good’.

McField-Nixon also faired well with readers, as 30% thought she would be ‘excellent’ and 51% gave her favorable ratings, while just 12% suggested she would be ‘terrible’.

In the individual polls, Bush had the highest ‘terrible’ rating (57%), followed by Rodrigues (38%) and Bodden (37%). Looking at unfavorable ratings as a whole (‘terrible’ and ‘poor’ combined), Bush scored 71%, Rodrigues 65% and Bodden 62%.

Rose, Basdeo and Howell mostly struck middle ground with a strong ‘fair’ rating. Combining ‘excellent’, ‘good’ and ‘fair’ votes, Rose scored 73%, Basdeo 69% and Howell 68%, while McField-Nixon scored 77% and Archer 92%.

The recruitment process is likely to begin in a few months. Once a shortlist is created, the candidates will be interviewed by a panel that will likely be headed by Governor Jane Owen. The governor will appoint the successful candidate after approval is given by the UK government.