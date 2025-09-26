CMO: Paracetamol safe for pregnant women

CMO Dr Nick Gent

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent has said there is no evidence that paracetamol (known as acetaminophen in the US) taken during pregnancy causes autism. The need for this reassurance comes after recent comments made by US President Donald Trump and US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr about the medicine, especially under the Tylenol brand, about a totally unproven link with autism.

“As patient safety is our main priority, it is important to reiterate that there is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children,” Dr Gent said.

“The use of medicines during pregnancy is rigorously assessed via bodies such as the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). These assessments are based on the best available scientific evidence, as well as ongoing monitoring and surveillance of these medicines as they are used within the community.”

Dr Leroy Campbell, Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist at the Health Services Authority, also stressed the established safety of the drug and lack of any evidence to the contrary.

“Current studies have not shown a causal effect between paracetamol and Autism Spectrum Disorder,” he said. “Patients should be reassured that paracetamol remains as the recommended first-choice pain reliever for pregnant women when used as directed. Fever and untreated severe pain in pregnancy carry real risks to both mother and baby, including miscarriage, preterm labor, and complications for the baby’s development.”

He said there are limited options available for pregnant women for the management of pain and fever, and paracetamol remains one of the drugs with the most historical data on its use during pregnancy.

“It is one of the safest options available, especially when compared to other pain-relief medications such as NSAIDs (ibuprofen, diclofenac and naproxen) or opioids, which are not routinely recommended in pregnancy,” Dr Campbell said.

“It is important for patients to manage these symptoms with the treatment recommended by their healthcare professionals, who will provide specific instructions on dosage, frequency and length of use. Patients are reminded to always seek professional advice about any medicine taken in pregnancy and to follow the instructions given to them by their healthcare professionals,” he added.

Chief Nursing Officer Felicia McLean pointed out that pregnancy is a a vulnerable time for women due to biological changes, as well as psychological and social factors that can negatively impact health. “It is our responsibility, as healthcare professionals, to proactively address misinformation and ensure that our patients are empowered with both facts and ongoing support to make the best decision for themselves and their babies,” she said.

Pregnant patients who have questions or need additional information should contact their healthcare professionals for additional information and guidance.