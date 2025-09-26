CMO: Paracetamol safe for pregnant women
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent has said there is no evidence that paracetamol (known as acetaminophen in the US) taken during pregnancy causes autism. The need for this reassurance comes after recent comments made by US President Donald Trump and US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr about the medicine, especially under the Tylenol brand, about a totally unproven link with autism.
“As patient safety is our main priority, it is important to reiterate that there is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children,” Dr Gent said.
“The use of medicines during pregnancy is rigorously assessed via bodies such as the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). These assessments are based on the best available scientific evidence, as well as ongoing monitoring and surveillance of these medicines as they are used within the community.”
Dr Leroy Campbell, Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist at the Health Services Authority, also stressed the established safety of the drug and lack of any evidence to the contrary.
“Current studies have not shown a causal effect between paracetamol and Autism Spectrum Disorder,” he said. “Patients should be reassured that paracetamol remains as the recommended first-choice pain reliever for pregnant women when used as directed. Fever and untreated severe pain in pregnancy carry real risks to both mother and baby, including miscarriage, preterm labor, and complications for the baby’s development.”
He said there are limited options available for pregnant women for the management of pain and fever, and paracetamol remains one of the drugs with the most historical data on its use during pregnancy.
“It is one of the safest options available, especially when compared to other pain-relief medications such as NSAIDs (ibuprofen, diclofenac and naproxen) or opioids, which are not routinely recommended in pregnancy,” Dr Campbell said.
“It is important for patients to manage these symptoms with the treatment recommended by their healthcare professionals, who will provide specific instructions on dosage, frequency and length of use. Patients are reminded to always seek professional advice about any medicine taken in pregnancy and to follow the instructions given to them by their healthcare professionals,” he added.
Chief Nursing Officer Felicia McLean pointed out that pregnancy is a a vulnerable time for women due to biological changes, as well as psychological and social factors that can negatively impact health. “It is our responsibility, as healthcare professionals, to proactively address misinformation and ensure that our patients are empowered with both facts and ongoing support to make the best decision for themselves and their babies,” she said.
Pregnant patients who have questions or need additional information should contact their healthcare professionals for additional information and guidance.
Category: Health, Medical Health
RFK and Trump merely parroted what they were told.
Unfortunately, this leftist-leaning Nick Gordon, CNS, and some of the posters here have “UDS” = “USA Derangement Syndrome”.
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-responds-evidence-possible-association-between-autism-and-acetaminophen-use-during-pregnancy
CNS: It’s hard to tell in a conspiracy-driven, anti-science administration if Trump and JFK are parroting the FDA or Trump lackeys are rushing to make him look less idiotic. Using silly tags like “USA Derangement Syndrome” doesn’t make it less idiotic.
A Doctor Fact Checks FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary’s Claims On Tylenol And Autism
simple solution…ignore america.. just like the rest of the world is doing.
50% of their voters don’t believe in science or facts…hence you have the current mess.
so true! The king of the rubes has been anti-science and anti-fact ever since he attacked Obama for not being an American. The racism is palpable as he tries to reinstate the narrative that the US Civil War was not about slavery and their new martyr, Kirk, is to be praised even though he said he is concerned when he sees a black pilot and agrees with the Old Testament that gaze should be stoned to death. Please let us ignore the stupidity, fear, and hate from offshore.
maga fools deny science….but believe in morons like rfk and trump…what a time to be alive!
This is a good subject for a discussion in a critical thinking class…opps, they don’t teach critical thinking these days.
Those educated before the mass-Internet era, that generation, had to read books and journals, scrounge for information, and cultivate a regimen for inquiry. That is how they developed their critical thinking skills. Most from this group are dying out.
“It is easy to blame AI for “dumbing down” society, but in truth, society was already hopelessly dumbed down. Just look at the quality and theatrics of politicians today, […] More ominously, their successors are little more than parrots reciting scripts. Can anyone take them seriously, with their sensitivities as fragile as eggshells?…AI is not the cause of this decline; it is merely an accelerant.” (Dr. Mathew Maavak, an expert on global risks and artificial intelligence, about what may be the greatest test humanity has faced)
Does Dr.Nick Gent know about Pharmacogenomics, a field of medicine that investigates how a person’s genetic makeup may affect how their body processes certain medications?
Does he know that our genes affect the way we respond to medications?
Does he know that we are genetically different?
Besides autism risk, no matter how small, taking ANY medication during pregnancy carries risks for a fetus, including birth defects, miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth, and low birth weight, SIDS. Other risks might show up later in life, such developmental and learning disabilities, behavioral issues and other long-term health issues.
The specific risks depend on the type of medication, the dose, and the stage of pregnancy when it’s taken. It also depends on a genetic makeup of a mother and the fetus.
Even ultrasounds are not safe and the FDA warns against using 3D and 4D ultrasound for “keepsake” purposes because there are UNKNOWN long-term effects from the energy exposure and the practice of using these machines for non-medical entertainment is unregulated. They can cause tissue heating and the formation of tiny bubbles, with unknown long-term effects.
No study can ever guarantee 100% certainty. it is a FUNDAMENTAL aspect of the scientific method that findings are always open to REVISION.
WE ARE ALL DIFFERENT. Someone can eat peanuts and someone can die from eating it. Some medications are miracles for many people, yet cause a paradoxical (the opposite of what is expected) effect in others? Some can have 5 surgeries under anesthesia with no consequences and some never come out of it or die during a surgery. A person’s genetic makeup can significantly influence their risk of adverse reactions to anesthesia and alter their response to anesthetic drugs.
So why a WARNING on a box of acetaminophen containing medications is causing so much commotion? THIS is just A WARNING!
Unless it is life or death situation a pregnant woman can tolerate a pain or a moderate fever for the sake of her baby. I had the flu in my second trimester with 104 fever, I never took any medication, other than natural and homeopathic remedies.
The first trimester (weeks 1–13) is the most crucial period for a baby’s development because all major body organs and systems are forming, and the embryo is highly susceptible to damage from harmful exposures, such as certain medications, alcohol, and illnesses. It is the most critical for preventing major birth defects and complications.
So everyone please calm down, focus on what is important. A warning label on a box of a medicine upholds the “do no harm” (non-maleficence) principle by disclosing risks and side effects. The disclosure on the label empowers patients to make INFORMED decisions about their care, which is a core component of medical ethics.
They are putting a warning on a box for Pete”s sake! Besides autism there are may other risks with any medications taken during a pregnancy!
You can eat it your paracetamol 3 times a day every day! But no loving mother would want to harm her fetus.
Here’s the link to the largest and most comprehensive study they’ve done on this proving no causal link.
Robert Kennedy has the judgement of a pre-teen boy (remember he left a dead bear in Central Park) and has a brainworm! Trump has repeatedly proven he’s stupid as shit..”ametocen… amcetonen…how do we say this?”
Go on, believe them!
Why does the manufacturer caution against use by pregnant women?
But our doctors know better…
All medications AND supplements/vitamins have this caution/warning. You should discuss everything taken while pregnant with your doctor first. Even prenatal vitamins contain the same warning and they’re for pregnant women 👀
Please understand that people like Dr. Gent are hard wired to only accept data from certain board/peer reviewed studies, the problem is those people are compromised. history have too many examples of doctors/studies lying about cause and effect to benefit big pharma (remember those doctors that said smoking cigarettes did not lead to cancer?). we need to make a valiant effort to educate ourselves as best as possible regarding our health.
Lawdamercy. Soon circle back for all the trump supporters who couldn’t pass CXC sciences in high school yet claim to be PhDs in pharmacology – degree received from the Uni of YouTube.
researchers at Mount Sinai and Harvard has said there is a possible link, while reseacrhers at Yale say there seems to be an association but they need more extensive research to confirm. are they also people that didn’t pass their high school exams?
Here’s the link to the largest and most comprehensive study they’ve done on this proving no causal link.
Natascha,
It is a fundamental principle of the scientific method that no scientific study can guarantee 100% certainty.
Fascinating – please publish the links to those Mount Sinai and Harvard statements …… I will wait…..