CIG’s efforts to curb DUI are pathetic
Heartbroken writes: At a meeting of the National Roads Safety Committee on 10 April 2025, Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent noted the high number of road deaths in the Cayman Islands, which is approximately twelve per 100,000 — four times that of the UK. According to the minutes of the meeting, Dr Gent also noted that being caught driving while drunk in the UK is stigmatising, whereas in Cayman, there is a sense of ‘being unlucky’ when you’re caught.
That seems to be a fair assessment. I think it’s worth saying at this point that efforts to curb drinking and driving in the Cayman Islands have always felt more than a little lacklustre, and many of us have a sneaking feeling that the reason for this is that some MPs and local big shots don’t want to put a damper on their own weekend escapades.
This didn’t just start with a notorious rendezvous with a certain excavator; this has been the state of affairs for decades. Does the drinker’s excuse of ‘I can drive perfectly well after two or three (or four or five or six) drinks’ extend to at least some of Cayman’s politicians, past and present?
I think so, and it’s hard to express just how pathetic those lumps of human excrement are — good ol’ boys looking for fun or girls or votes, and not really caring that their example — the little nod and a wink that it’s really OK to drink and drive, regardless of any laws, which obviously don’t apply to them — may result in someone’s death. They’re ‘real men’, after all, so they can ‘handle their drink’.
Losers.
I realise that last bit seems sexist. So for the record, women drive drunk, and women kill people while driving drunk. It’s equally deplorable.
But back to the point…
In the UK in the 1960s, drinking and driving, a major cause of road deaths, was commonplace. Since then, attitudes to and acceptance of drunk drivers have completely changed. To achieve this, three things were required: a change in legislation, a series of hard-hitting campaign ads, and reliable enforcement. Of the three, the first is the easy bit, and without the other two, really not that useful.
In the UK, effective ad campaigns, particularly the ‘Drinking and Driving Wrecks Lives’ ads that ran from 1987 to 1997, changed attitudes. See the ads below.
In 1979, nearly two-thirds of young male drivers in the UK admitted to drinking and driving on a weekly basis. By the end of 2014, a survey by the UK charity Think! found that 91% agreed that drinking and driving was unacceptable, and 92% said they would feel ashamed if they were caught drinking and driving.
It’s not in the survey, but I imagine that British politicians would feel doubly ashamed, at least if they had any self-respect. And they would probably not get re-elected.
Road deaths in the UK due to drunk driving fell from 1,640 in 1967 to 230 deaths in 2012. That’s in a population of around 70 million. The reason for the huge drop is ascribed to a combination of road safety campaigning and better enforcement.
By way of contrast, here in Cayman, the National Road Safety Committee’s 2024 campaign politely asked everyone to drive better. The predictably useless ‘Take the Pledge’ initiative (How much did that cost?) was so bad that its webpage (https://www.gov.ky/roadsafety/pledge) and all references to it on the CIG website appear to have been erased.
Its failure is official. According to the minutes of an NRSC meeting on 13 February, the Department of Communications has produced an impact assessment report on the 2024 campaign to measure its success. “In a nutshell, they saw a significant increase in road safety awareness among the public, however no change in behaviour,” the minutes say.
The first part of that last sentence seems a bit optimistic to me, a way of softening the reality of the last part, an outcome that surprised absolutely no one except for the NRSC members, perhaps not even them.
The “bold new message” of this year’s campaign (see here) looks equally wishy-washy and doomed to failure. I feel like crying looking at that webpage. We, the taxpayers, are paying for that incipid effort, and the tragedy of lives lost will continue amidst all the self-satisfied, mutually-admiring back-slapping.
More lives of mothers, fathers, siblings and friends will be ripped apart because the people who created or approved those ads live in a parallel universe where change happens because of weak graphics and flaccid messaging that no one takes any notice of, and the committee that is supposed to encourage road safety is too busy forming strategies and making ‘action’ lists to actually do anything useful.
In the absence of any effective official campaign, I suggest we start one. How about #pedosdrivedrunk or #caymanbloodonyourhands (feel free to make suggestions below) and attach it to all correspondence with all politicians and all senior civil servants.
And if you see any of the above group (or anyone at all, for that matter) getting behind the wheel after they’ve had a few, tap on their window and tell them that they are f***ing pr***s. Because the only way to change the general attitude is to make anyone who is thinking of drinking and driving feel like a pathetic piece of sh*t, which they are.
And complicit in manslaughter by way of complacency.
When it comes to enforcement, there was a huge step backwards with the inability of the RCIPS to breath test or take a blood sample from Dwayne Seymour after his two unfortunate journeys home from ‘the office’, when he was jumped first by a CUC light pole and then by an excavator.
Like everyone else, I totally believe that Seymour had not been drinking, that he had really and truly been working late, and that someone, possibly the excavator, had been trying to kill him. It’s totally plausible. Nevertheless, he’s finding it strangely hard to shake the rumours that he got off because he’s a big shot.
And let’s not forget Wayne Panton’s role in the first incident. As premier at the time, he turned up at the scene, perhaps in an effort to support his minister and save his doomed PACT government. Many feel, rightly or wrongly, that his presence in addition to Seymour’s may have influenced the police officers at the scene to not insist on a breath test.
This is unfortunate. Even if Seymour was stone-cold sober (which he totally and utterly plausibly was), because many suspect that he wasn’t, the actions of these two men have added weight to the idea that drinking and driving is cool if you can get away with it.
#caymanbloodonyourhands
Suggestion: If you get into an accident and you haven’t been drinking, demand a breath test to diffuse any possible rumours that might appear down the road.
The RCIPS now has to claw back (or earn for the first time) the confidence of the people of the Cayman Islands that everyone is equal under the law. Also, they must convince us that they take the whole drinking and driving issue seriously. I know that last sentence might depress those conscientious officers who do take it seriously, but the feeling out here is that not all RCIPS officers share their professionalism.
As with UK law, RCIPS officers cannot randomly demand breath tests, but they can require that a driver submit to one if he/she suspects that the driver has been drinking and has committed any kind of traffic offence (which should scoop up a fair few drivers), or if they end up in a road collision. See the Penal Code, section 84.
They must do this far more frequently. The fact is, we could make the penalty for manslaughter by a drunk driver life in prison without parole, but if the driver, under the delusion of intoxication, feels sure he/she is not a danger to anyone, it won’t make a difference.
We could make the penalty for driving while over the limit decades in jail and a king’s ransom in fines, but if the driver thinks he has almost no chance of getting caught, it won’t make a difference.
The only things that will truly make a difference are a huge increase in the likelihood of getting caught and a change in society’s attitude. And that starts with everyone making it known that people who drink and drive are losers, especially politicians and ex-politicians. #pedosdrivedrunk #caymanbloodonyourhands
It shouldn’t be that hard. If the people in charge of road safety want to actually improve the situation instead of making a big show of trying to do this with daft campaigns and pointless committee meetings, they can copy the templates set by the UK and other countries that have successfully tackled the problem of drinking and driving.
In the meantime, I and countless others on these islands remain heartbroken — and angry — at the continued senseless deaths on Cayman’s roads.
Category: Viewpoint
Our MP’s set a fine example.
Alcohol, absolute-ly needs a clamp down on; alcoholic public advertisements (for example, the basketball event hosted at JGHS but serving [and promoting] alcohol across the street [in the public sports complex]) – For anyone, like me who has lost someone close to alcohol abuse and drunk driving. We are watching closely as the “Unitedstatesification” of Cayman has happened with alcohol being available just about anywhere and almost any time. Doesnt DART have a monster monopoly in alcohol imports now? The weight of justice should come down on the importer. – Future rebel & politician
Give me Uber or Flex and I’ll stop.
Wow
I don’t disagree with your message, but the Hashtag referencing Pedo’s is poor.
Unlike “Blood on your hands” it isn’t directly related and using it as a general insult to shame people makes like of another important issue in the Cayman Islands.
Pathetic is a good start to describing it. I’d say “pathetic” might actually be a compliment.
The drinking/driving is abhorrent, but so is just the day to day, every F*ckin day behavior on our roads with ZERO police control.
I feel like every time I am on the road, with my kid in the car, might be the last day I have on earth.
People racing. People doing wheelies on dirt bikes. Idiots weaving in and out and doing 50mph through a roundabout with no signals, bald tires, blacked out windows in a Honda fit.
Years and years ago (maybe 10) there was a cop that hid in the bushes with his motorcycle right by governor’s beach where the speed limit drops to 25 mph. He would have people pulled over and lined up down the street to get hefty hefty tickets. All the morons rushing to their jobs on SMB that can’t leave the house 5 minutes earlier and hence are doing 50 in a 25 would get pulled over.
This went on every single day for a couple weeks and I thought it was the greatest thing ever; and I drove 25 mph so I didn’t get nabbed. But – after a few too many tickets someone clearly instructed him to stop. He must have ticketed the friend of someone connected and somehow they determined this wasn’t acceptable and in 10 years, I’ve never seen that speed trap again.
Around the same time, EVERY Friday and Saturday night the roundabout just north of the Kimpton was fully blocked by police for License, insurance, and DUI checking. If you lived in WB and were drinking on SMB you KNEW you HAD to have a designated driver. No ifs ands or buts. Just friggin do it. I haven’t seen a late night checkpoint is 7-8 years.
So many of these drivers should be absolutely ashamed of themselves. Many who are not Caymanian should be deported and never allowed back. Many who are Caymanian should have their licenses revoked. They’re driving a battering ram on wheels with no regard for human life whatsoever. It’s no different than walking down the street shooting a gun up into the air and hoping the bullets don’t come down and get someone.
CIG and RCIPS you should be ashamed of your absolutely pathetic enforcement of traffic and dui laws.
I’m ashamed for you.
Man, the number of excavators I’ve nearly collided with after driving home tired with no alcohol in me, it’s ridiculous!
Fix the taxi problem and this goes away overnight
Nope because then people still won’t want to pay for the taxi.
If caught you spend THOUSANDS on taxis. You have to drive drunk for many, many years before you save money.
It’s as simple as this, a lack of reliable public transport and a lack of stigma associated with it (it being both using public transport and driving after drinking).
why is this a problem for the government to fix. this is a community problem that private sector should own.
all of the drug drivers who have killed people are working in the private sector.
stop blaming CIG because you can’t get your act together.
You cannot seriously be this clueless (unless you work for CIG, in which case you just proved the OPS point.
And you believe drunk drivers are limited to non-CIG drivers? LOL
Depressingly accurate.
Nothing will change, and people will keep dying on our roads because of drink drivers, because the population of the Cayman Islands largely considers drink driving to be acceptable – or at least forgiveable – behaviour.
It’s the transportation, stupid.
People don’t want to have to spend half their day’s wage to get a safe ride home.
Legalize Uber and Lyft.
Subsidize unemployed Caymanians with clean driving records with newer cars and insurance to be able to participate.
Run scheduled buses late night.
Review Taxi pricing to make sure it falls within reasonable standards. This affects our tourism product too.
The lack of these modern things in Cayman have helped create the culture that the writer of this article has acknowledged.
So much correct in one post.
Imagine, a world in which you can order a drive, know how highly rated the driver is, know what it will cost, pay without cash, and be able to send details to friends and family, too???
It’s 2025, stop protecting taxi drivers, who are among the worst drivers on these roads, too.
not just taxi, but public busses. I’ve been hit twice by them. they are byfar the worst drivers
The whole “you can pay to drink but can’t pay for a taxi” is a dumb argument too because if the drinks were 25 dollas each I wouldn’t go out period, let alone need the taxi.
Also, if you’ve been in the UK for any length of time, you’ll see that pubs have a wide range of non-alcoholic beers and wines. They’re mainstream and easy to find.
Here, okay supermarkets and liquor stores are selling them, and the range is better than just Heineken 0, but bars need to charge less for coke etc, and offer actual low or non-alcoholic beers.
Then, RCIPS need to set up roadblocks, similar to New Year. Doesn’t need to be every night, but enough that people are worried they may get stopped.
I do it anyway, but I don’t enjoy spending $14 on a mocktail just because the cocktails are $20. You get ripped off even worse going to a bar sober.
We make it so easy to get alcohol. When you go to the gas station to purchase gas we are able to purchase alcohol at the same time.
What you smoking? I’ve never once gone to a gas station to buy alcohol and immediately neck it.
The opportunities to buy it don’t make it more likely people will drink drive. You can buy it in many places in the UK, doesn’t mean to say everyone is boozing 24/7.
Proper late night buses, licensed and quality checked drivers and routes that encourage people not to drive. You got to make it easier to not drive than to drive, you need a carrot as well as a stick.
Very well written, and thank you for calling out the resident donkey on his p*ss poor actions