CIG focused on youth mental health crisis

CNO Felicia McLean

(CNS): For reasons that have yet to be explained, the Cayman Islands is facing a high rate of mental health challenges, especially among its younger citizens, and as countries marked World Suicide Prevention Day on Wednesday, officials here said multiple agencies are now involved in tackling this issue. Experts stress the importance of breaking the silence, reducing the stigma associated with mental health in general, and suicide in particular, and raising awareness.

“It’s never easy to talk about difficult topics like suicide, yet this is one of those topics where silence inflicts significant harm,” Chief Nursing Officer Felicia McLean said in a press release from the health ministry about the ongoing work to deal with the issue. “That’s why it’s so important for us to learn how to be a source of support and a safe space for those facing emotional challenges, such as suicidal thoughts and feelings.”

Mental health data from the National Drug Council’s Cayman Islands Student Drug Use Survey, which was analysed with support from the Alex Panton Foundation, has provided concerning information about Cayman’s youth who are considering or engaging in self-harm, have thoughts of suicide or have tried to end their lives.

From a total of just over 3,300 students aged between 9 and 13 who took part in the survey, 529 reported having suicidal thoughts and 247 had tried to take their own lives.

The diagnosis of anxiety among young is more than 2% higher than the global average, and thousands of young people annually are diagnosed with depression and anxiety in Cayman. In 2023, over 100 people were admitted to the hospital after trying to kill themselves. Some experts have said the disproportionately high level of mental health problems is amounting to a crisis.

At the Inspire Youth Meet-Up Event in October last year, over 200 students from Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac’s public, private and home schools came together to discuss their experiences with mental health, self-care and community wellbeing. Challenges in relationships, hostile school environments, lack of face-to-face interactions, cultural issues, the negative impact of social media, drug use and loss of hope were all identified as major themes following an analysis of the event’s data.

The data is fueling genuine growing concern in the community, but the discussion has become more widespread, and a number of non-profits and public agencies are now working together to address the problem and offer support and help to those who need it.

The Child Safeguarding Board is leading a multi-agency child and youth mental health project to bring together key stakeholders to coordinate a national response to this critically important issue.

“Child and youth mental health is a complex topic,” said McLean. “As such, we have adopted a multi-faceted approach to the work, focusing on short-, medium- and long-term goals that range from education and training, to expansion of services, youth engagement, awareness and destigmatisation, policy development, and overall system coordination, among many other things.”

With the right people at the table and accurate data, the board hopes it will be able to create cohesion and consistency, safeguarding and promoting good mental health among young people, the senior nurse added.

Wayne Panton, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Health, whose wife, Jane, founded and runs the Alex Panton Foundation in memory of their son who lost his life to mental health challenges at just 16 years old, said the responsibility that we have for the well-being of our young people cannot be overstated.

“The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day this year is Changing the Narrative on Suicide. This is a push for us to shift away from a culture of silence and stigma, to one of openness, empathy and support. I am encouraged by the work of our ministry in contributing to this change, and helping our nation to develop a culture of understanding, kindness and support to all who may experience mental ill health and suicidal thoughts and feelings,” he said.

Before she became an MP, Health Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks founded the local group, United Against Bullying Foundation. She said the health ministry was taking the lead on this issue.

“Suicide is a significant public health problem, with social, emotional and economic impact. Mental health is health, and we must continue to push that message to help end the stigma and make it easier for people to get help when they need it,” she said.

Along with efforts to identify accessible training options for educators and youth workers on signs of suicide risk, the multi-agency group is also currently preparing to present the findings of the Inspire Youth Meet-Up event at the upcoming Health Care Conference, which will take place in late October 2025.

Acting Chief Officer Neyka Webster also encouraged the public to engage with the mental health events that are on offer, both this month and next, as several partner agencies offer a myriad of opportunities for dialogue and growth.