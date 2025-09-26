CIG expects $10M surplus after adding $107M to 2025 budget

Finance Minister Rolston Anglin chairs Finance Committee

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is adding another $107 million to the 2025 budget spending after seeking the support of Finance Committee on Thursday for the additional money. The bulk of the money is for healthcare provision, education, land acquisitions — mostly for roads and the submarine cable — as well as keeping CAL in the air, the Turtle Centre open and financial support for those in need.

As he opened the committee hearing, Minister Rolston Anglin confirmed that the government is now expecting a year-end surplus of more than $10million and appears to have avoided a deficit.

Even with these appropriations, because of action taken by the NCFC government, it is now on track to dodge the predicted deficit and end the year with a $10 million surplus. While this is well short of the original budget forecast of a $53 million surplus, it still means the government will remain in the black and meet all of its obligations under the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility.

At the end of August, CIG accountants projected that with this additional spending, the overall core government operational revenue budget for this year will be CI$1.185 billion, an increase of $49 million on the original budget while expenses are forecast to be over CI$1.174 billion, which is $92 million more than had been originally budgeted.

Consequently, the government is looking at a surplus of $10.27 million — far less than was forecast. However, it is a considerable improvement on the potential $60 million deficit left by the UPM administration. This has been achieved through improved revenue collection, a reduction in personnel costs, and a ‘soft freeze’ on recruitment, as well as a focus across the civil service on priority spending, Anglin explained.

In a long back and forth with Deputy Opposition Leader Kenneth Bryan at the end of the proceedings, the finance minister explained how government had “reined things in”. He said the civil service was asked to tighten spending across the board, from recruitment to reducing supplies and consumables, as well as reducing outputs to SAGCs and a cut to transfer payments.

“Anything that was not essential to be spent was taken out of budgets” to address the projected deficit, the minister added.

Anglin also said there were areas to be strengthened around government’s core financial function, noting the complexities of government forecasting. He said the costs of new policies made by ministers are not always being properly calculated.

During the course of the proceedings on Thursday, MPs voted additional appropriations ranging from more than CI$19 million more for the education budget to just under three-quarters of a million dollars for the police for their recruitment challenges.

But the largest additional spending was appropriated by Health Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, who secured an additional CI$41.5 million for healthcare provision that had been underfunded, including the usual shortfall in indigent, geriatric and chronic care and for those who are uninsured, along with tertiary care and rising health insurance costs for civil service pensioners.

See the appropriations document below and check back to CNS for more details of this additional spending.