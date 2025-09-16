CIAA paving parking lot at ORIA
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has started a project to pave the Long-Term Parking Lot at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA), which will be done in several phases. Phase I, the preparatory work, began last weekend. The CIAA is asking that all vehicles in the furthermost section of the Long-Term Parking Lot be removed (see map).
Overflow Long-Term parking will be available to the travelling public in the Short-Term Parking Lot. The CIAA encourages all travellers to use the kerbside drop-off zone during this time. The authority apologised for any inconvenience this may cause, and thanked the community for its ongoing support and understanding.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Travel
Paving a parking lot that fills to the capacity every weekend? They should spend that money buying an adjacent lot into which to expand said parking lot 😡 I am tired of this flipping people wasting money.
They need to do something about the Taxi parking!
At least have of the space they use now to line up could be used for Arrivals.
as I’m off Island on vacation and my car is in the phase 1 zone, what will happen to it?
@CNS – can you find out please?
CNS: I’ve sent the question to the board and the CIAA PR and will let you know if I get an answer.