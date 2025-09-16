CIAA paving parking lot at ORIA

CIAA parking lot project

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has started a project to pave the Long-Term Parking Lot at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA), which will be done in several phases. Phase I, the preparatory work, began last weekend. The CIAA is asking that all vehicles in the furthermost section of the Long-Term Parking Lot be removed (see map).

Overflow Long-Term parking will be available to the travelling public in the Short-Term Parking Lot. The CIAA encourages all travellers to use the kerbside drop-off zone during this time. The authority apologised for any inconvenience this may cause, and thanked the community for its ongoing support and understanding.