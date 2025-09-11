CI$157k of NHDT bathroom fittings to become farm troughs

The pile of bathtubs erroneously ordered by the NDHT sits in North Side

(CNS): A messed-up procurement exercise in 2023 saw the National Housing Development Trust waste more than CI$157,000 on bathroom fixtures for the North Side and West Bay Affordable Housing Projects that did not fit and will now be given to farmers to use as animal troughs. Officials from the planning ministry told CNS this week that a contract was awarded to Cayman Source Imports Ltd, valued at CI$157,212, to acquire and import bathroom suites for the homes in Lighthouse Gardens and Flamingo Point.

However, once they were fitted, residents began experiencing persistent water leaks. It was discovered that the leaks were due to “compatibility issues between the metric-sized fittings and local US-standard plumbing systems”, officials said in response to our query.

“Despite repeated efforts to resolve the problems, the issues could not be fully addressed. In order to safeguard the quality of homes and the comfort of residents, the NHDT Board approved the replacement of all fixtures with Kohler products in early 2025. This work has since been completed,” a spokesperson for the ministry told us via email this week.

CNS has been unable to find any information on the contractors, nor were we able to find a current trade and business licence under the name Cayman Source Imports Ltd on the DCI website or any information online under that business name.

We have asked the ministry to clarify the name of the contractor who was awarded the bid, and we are awaiting a response. Although a competitive tender was conducted via the Central Procurement Office, there are no details about the full award posted on the site.

Meanwhile, the removed fixtures remain stored on the sites, but officials told us that the ministry had plans for the tubs and sinks. “In the spirit of sustainability and avoiding waste, the Minister has suggested that the tubs and sinks be repurposed by the Department of Agriculture for use by farmers as livestock feeding troughs,” the spokesperson stated.

They added that the ministry and the NHDT remain committed to ensuring that affordable housing projects meet the highest standards of safety and quality for Caymanian families.

The news of this latest waste of public funds comes just days after Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told the Public Accounts Committee that the civil service is committed to doing all it can to be more efficient when it comes to spending the people’s money.