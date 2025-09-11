CI$157k of NHDT bathroom fittings to become farm troughs
(CNS): A messed-up procurement exercise in 2023 saw the National Housing Development Trust waste more than CI$157,000 on bathroom fixtures for the North Side and West Bay Affordable Housing Projects that did not fit and will now be given to farmers to use as animal troughs. Officials from the planning ministry told CNS this week that a contract was awarded to Cayman Source Imports Ltd, valued at CI$157,212, to acquire and import bathroom suites for the homes in Lighthouse Gardens and Flamingo Point.
However, once they were fitted, residents began experiencing persistent water leaks. It was discovered that the leaks were due to “compatibility issues between the metric-sized fittings and local US-standard plumbing systems”, officials said in response to our query.
“Despite repeated efforts to resolve the problems, the issues could not be fully addressed. In order to safeguard the quality of homes and the comfort of residents, the NHDT Board approved the replacement of all fixtures with Kohler products in early 2025. This work has since been completed,” a spokesperson for the ministry told us via email this week.
CNS has been unable to find any information on the contractors, nor were we able to find a current trade and business licence under the name Cayman Source Imports Ltd on the DCI website or any information online under that business name.
We have asked the ministry to clarify the name of the contractor who was awarded the bid, and we are awaiting a response. Although a competitive tender was conducted via the Central Procurement Office, there are no details about the full award posted on the site.
Meanwhile, the removed fixtures remain stored on the sites, but officials told us that the ministry had plans for the tubs and sinks. “In the spirit of sustainability and avoiding waste, the Minister has suggested that the tubs and sinks be repurposed by the Department of Agriculture for use by farmers as livestock feeding troughs,” the spokesperson stated.
They added that the ministry and the NHDT remain committed to ensuring that affordable housing projects meet the highest standards of safety and quality for Caymanian families.
The news of this latest waste of public funds comes just days after Deputy Governor Franz Manderson told the Public Accounts Committee that the civil service is committed to doing all it can to be more efficient when it comes to spending the people’s money.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
what were the consequences to the person who made the mistake?
Kohler products in affordable housing? There are none in my house, they were too expensive!
Plumbing new depths!
Meantime, Meals on Wheels pleading for donations to help Cayman’s elderly 🥲
And then they are looking for money to compensate the deficit. Here is some saving advice: fire everyone involved!
You’re welcome.
I don’t understand the dig at our DG in the article. The NHDT is not part of his civil service. But it is obvious from this article that it should be.
LOLOLOLOLOLOL
Wow – talk about corruption. This shit has gone too far. Just got to stop!
In this case, it’s probably pure incompetence rather than corruption.
When you have crooks and deceptive people involved, what else can you expect. They cater to their friends and families, so taxpayers pay the toll.
D I S G U S T I N G
Is Cayman Source Imports Ltd. associated or affiliated with Vincent Frederick? The same Vincent that was a previous Board member of NHDT, and is best friends with Gary Berry (also a NHDT Board Member) and MP Dwayne Seymour?
What were the specifications of the procurement tender? Did it not say that the procurement had to meet all codes and laws, like the Building Code and planning laws and regs?
Which Deputy Chief Officer at the Ministry had oversight of NHDT at this time, Tristan, Leyda or Andrea? Did they not review the procurement documents for accuracy and compliance before the contract was awarded? Actually, did anyone review the tender bids for accuracy and compliance before the contract was awarded?
What does Chief Officer Eric Bush have to say about this lastest screw up under his ministry? The Civil Servants in the Ministry and the Board Members at NHDT are supposed to ensure these procurements are compliant with all relevant laws, so who is going to take responsibility and “ACCOUNTABILITY” for this mess?
Or will Franz just want to sweep this under the rug with all of Eric’s other messes?
It never fails to amaze me that when its something good, like promoting the annual Agriculture Show, you cant find a camera with a wide enough lens to get all the people in this ministry that want to be in the photo and have their name mentioned.
But, when it comes to a mess like this, and there are many, many messes like this with Chief Officer Eric Bush and his Deputy COs, the only person that we can hear from is “a spokesperson” from the Ministry.
But the people must fork out more to boost government revenues? Cool cool…
These NHDT projects are wreaked with political favor among friend/family circles & social groups.
Don’t submit application to the NHDT if you’re not well connected, or ready for the wonderful news about your recent, or processed, application to be circulated.
There’s often some exterior force (i.e. person(s)) controlling to outcome of an application!
the NHDT should be disbanded and brought into the civil service under our DG.
same as the Cayman islands attraction authority
So many questions. Why would any contractor not supply fittings consistent with the pipework? Wasnt the sizing in the tender requirement? How did the “repeated efforts” not include the standard practice of simply adding metric to imperial adapters between the fittings and the lines, like any competent plumber would. Why would you give away the fixtures to farmers instead of auctioning them off – dont try and tell me that the local trades dont use metric fittings, as unlike these guys they can use adapters or metric piping. And why would you replace the fittings on what is meant to be low cost housing with one of the premium brands – surely not to increase the procurement price? And how do you begin to run a CIG procurement without requiring the bidders to demonstrate they have a valid trade and business licence?
A lot of great questions here.
Wonder if Franz will tell us who will be held accountable for this waste of public funds before he retires next year?
The fish rots from the head.
There’s a Managing Director at Cayman Source Imports Ltd. living in Bodden Town, Cayman Islands.
So, I am betting the supplier got their payment and no one held accountable for the order specification. The public pay and have no say.
The persons who awarded this contract should be made to pay the money back to the govt!
What a waste of our money
I can imagine the ministry claiming that “such information is subject to data protection and therefore we are unable to disclose it”. Professional bull manure handlers. People deserve to know, though. That is 157K that could have been invested elsewhere. 😡
And no one (no one!!) gets sacked… What a cluster ___.
Why do we allow politically exposed people to put bids in on the government purchases. The director is a guy named Vincent Fredrick.
Imagine he wanted to be am MP
Is there someone who sits on the NHDT Board from the ministry???? That should be at least offering input and guidance??? Or at the very least keep the Minister abreast?? How does an entity take on such a large expense and not have the feedback of the ministry?!
HA HA HA.. of course this happened. That “I know Everything because I’m born Caymanian” strikes again!