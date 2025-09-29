Cayman’s coral reefs are dying, DoE warns

Grand Cayman’s coral reef (photo credit: DoE)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ coral ecosystems have been in crisis for some time, and local reefs that once teemed with vibrant life are now dying, the Department of Environment has warned. Scientists are calling for a greater commitment to reef protection at a local, regional and global level. Improving wastewater and fisheries management and fostering a culture of marine stewardship are essential to the future of local reefs.

And since climate change remains the most significant threat, there is also a pressing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The DoE began conducting annual coral reef health assessments in 1997, when coral cover across the islands averaged around 25%. But that cover has declined dramatically. In 2023, it was just 11%, and results from last year’s research show a further decline in the reefs around Grand Cayman to an average of just 6%.

Unchecked human impacts, such as overfishing, coastal development, marine pollution and unmanaged wastewater, continue to degrade Cayman’s waters. Increasing temperatures, acidifying seas, decreasing water quality and increasing pollution have left a coral reef ecosystem only just surviving. Overfishing has caused disparities in reef fish populations, resulting in severely depleted reef health both locally and globally.

In addition to indirect human activities, invasive species, in particular lionfish, have exacerbated this imbalance on reefs in Cayman and throughout the Caribbean. But the most significant driver of coral reef decline is climate change.

Coral animals live in a delicate partnership with tiny algae called zooxanthellae, which provide food to the coral through photosynthesis. However, when ocean waters become too warm, this relationship breaks down as corals expel the algae, leaving their skeletons stark white, a phenomenon called coral bleaching, the DoE explained.

The Caribbean has experienced several severe bleaching events in the past three decades, and Cayman’s reefs have been hit hard. The most devastating episodes occurred during the particularly hot summers of 1998, 2005 and 2017, when sea surface temperatures remained above the threshold for coral survival for extended periods. If the corals stay stressed and bleached for too long, they will die. But if the temperature cools back to normal fast enough, they can recover.

This occurred after the 1998 bleaching event, when many of Cayman’s corals seemed to survive and return to normal. But DoE photo-transects of the reef confirmed that, although corals recovered, they were significantly weakened and susceptible to disease. In 2023, the most extreme and prolonged coral bleaching event on record devastated those already weakened corals.

Cayman is now at NOAA Bleaching Alert Level 2 risk of reef-wide bleaching with mortality for this year, and is also facing the aggressive spread of stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD), which is now present in Little Cayman as well as all around Grand Cayman.

The DoE said that dedicated disinfection efforts by the public, stakeholders and Sister Islands dive operators delayed the disease from spreading to the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, but all other interventions, including the use of antibiotic paste, have not stopped the spread of the disease.

The DoE is raising the alarm about the very precarious state of our local reefs because their loss means more than the disappearance of colourful dive sites. It would quite literally erode the very foundation of our islands, as well as destroy the marine ecosystem Cayman depends on for coastal protection against storms, food security, tourism revenue and cultural identity.