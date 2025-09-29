Cayman’s coral reefs are dying, DoE warns
(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ coral ecosystems have been in crisis for some time, and local reefs that once teemed with vibrant life are now dying, the Department of Environment has warned. Scientists are calling for a greater commitment to reef protection at a local, regional and global level. Improving wastewater and fisheries management and fostering a culture of marine stewardship are essential to the future of local reefs.
And since climate change remains the most significant threat, there is also a pressing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The DoE began conducting annual coral reef health assessments in 1997, when coral cover across the islands averaged around 25%. But that cover has declined dramatically. In 2023, it was just 11%, and results from last year’s research show a further decline in the reefs around Grand Cayman to an average of just 6%.
Unchecked human impacts, such as overfishing, coastal development, marine pollution and unmanaged wastewater, continue to degrade Cayman’s waters. Increasing temperatures, acidifying seas, decreasing water quality and increasing pollution have left a coral reef ecosystem only just surviving. Overfishing has caused disparities in reef fish populations, resulting in severely depleted reef health both locally and globally.
In addition to indirect human activities, invasive species, in particular lionfish, have exacerbated this imbalance on reefs in Cayman and throughout the Caribbean. But the most significant driver of coral reef decline is climate change.
Coral animals live in a delicate partnership with tiny algae called zooxanthellae, which provide food to the coral through photosynthesis. However, when ocean waters become too warm, this relationship breaks down as corals expel the algae, leaving their skeletons stark white, a phenomenon called coral bleaching, the DoE explained.
The Caribbean has experienced several severe bleaching events in the past three decades, and Cayman’s reefs have been hit hard. The most devastating episodes occurred during the particularly hot summers of 1998, 2005 and 2017, when sea surface temperatures remained above the threshold for coral survival for extended periods. If the corals stay stressed and bleached for too long, they will die. But if the temperature cools back to normal fast enough, they can recover.
This occurred after the 1998 bleaching event, when many of Cayman’s corals seemed to survive and return to normal. But DoE photo-transects of the reef confirmed that, although corals recovered, they were significantly weakened and susceptible to disease. In 2023, the most extreme and prolonged coral bleaching event on record devastated those already weakened corals.
Cayman is now at NOAA Bleaching Alert Level 2 risk of reef-wide bleaching with mortality for this year, and is also facing the aggressive spread of stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD), which is now present in Little Cayman as well as all around Grand Cayman.
The DoE said that dedicated disinfection efforts by the public, stakeholders and Sister Islands dive operators delayed the disease from spreading to the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, but all other interventions, including the use of antibiotic paste, have not stopped the spread of the disease.
The DoE is raising the alarm about the very precarious state of our local reefs because their loss means more than the disappearance of colourful dive sites. It would quite literally erode the very foundation of our islands, as well as destroy the marine ecosystem Cayman depends on for coastal protection against storms, food security, tourism revenue and cultural identity.
See the full story on the DoE website.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
CIG Cabinet, you are hereby charged with ensuring DoE’s warnings and recommendations are followed this time!!
Sig. The People of the Cayman Islands!
We robbed future generations of EVERYTHING!
when you have Indians, Jamaicans and Philippinos all fishing and taking even the smallest of fish and lobster what do you expect?
This is not a trope against anyone, this is based on what i saw happen to the land crab population, completely decimated and soon to be extinct. The situation in cayman is only going to get worse, Michael please roll full steam ahead, Cayman cant take any more.
Of course, there are no Caymanians fishing in the waters around Cayman. No locals taking lobster out of season. No locals contributing to the overall decline in the islands. Maybe if the ludicrous cost of living wasn’t so high and the slave wages being offered were looked at, then MAYBE we wouldn’t have people resorting to chasing land crabs into mosquito infested bushes for food. But never shy an opportunity to batter ex-pats.
We’ve all unfortunately seen this with our own eyes. Diving in the 90s was amazing. Even the West side of Grand Cayman was vibrant, colourful and teeming with life. Now it is a dull shadow of those days. I tell newcomers to Cayman that it used to look like Little Cayman and the Brac do now.
It is a sad situation all around.
A 5 year moratorium on removing anything from the sea within a 12 mile radius must be implemented. This includes fish, conch, lobster etc…
Yes it will be painful to some but what choice do we have. We cannot allow the decimation of our fish stocks to continue to plummet. And those who like to fish can do so offshore.
Let Cayman become an oasis for marine life.
This will not only help corals restore themselves but will attract eco tourism which is far more valuable than turning this place into a wasteland.
The problem is no one believes DOE anymore, they remind me of Al Gore that we would be 10 feet under water 15 years ago, but he has two jets and three mansions above ground today.
leave the tin foil hat at home pal, science is science numbers dont lie
Politics dressed as science-common sense, not ideology, is the cleanest fuel of all.
Have Greenpeace activists made the planet cleaner? Did they slow the destruction of the planet. No. The Pacific garbage patch grows, microplastics spread, forests are cut, roads are built, machines filled with oils and non-biodegradable fluids installed for turbines, and nuclear plants – the cleanest large-scale option – are shut down. What remains is political theater and economic self-harm.
Electric cars, the darlings of climate summits, require lithium, cobalt, and nickel – all mined with immense environmental damage, often in the poorest countries. But that side of the equation is politely ignored.
It starts on land not in the sea. 2.2 million gallons of wastewater per day has to go somewhere, treated or untreated. In theory, the treated wastewater is clean enough to recycle. But is it?
From the Water Authority site and various articles:
The public sewage system expanded significantly, leading to increased wastewater volume that the original ponds could not effectively handle.
In 2005, the treatment plant was expanded with the addition of sequence batch reactors to supplement the original system and manage the higher flow.
The Water Authority now uses a hybrid approach that includes the existing treatment plant, which processes wastewater using aerobic bacteria, as well as on-site wastewater treatment systems.
A significant portion of wastewater in Cayman is managed through on-site systems, such as septic tanks for smaller developments and more complex treatment systems for larger facilities.
Treated effluent from the plant is disposed of through deep burial in disposal wells.
If that so, what is being discharged directly into the sea 24x7x365 off West Bay road?
Then there is The Dump. When dumpsites are located next to coastal waters, leachate easily seep into the adjacent marine environment.
Fishing licenses?
Protection of parrot fish?
Replanting of mangroves?
Prohibiting use of artificial fertilisers and chemicals at canal-front properties?
Declare Little Cayman a marine park?
We cannot fix it, but we can sure as hell mitigate. We have been negligent in our stewardship of all we were given.
A multi-pronged approach is certainly needed.
But fishing licences will never work. There is not enough man power (or will power) to monitor and check on everyone who is fishing. And it will lead to discrimination claims etc…
Better to just ban it outright for several years to allow fish stocks to increase and the coral to get healthy again and then re-assess whether there can be exceptions in the future.
That way anyone seen fishing, diving for conch, lobster etc is automatically guilty.
Fish offshore if you want and let the reef fish come back.
Earth to orbiting astronaut:
The coral is not going to get healthy again until the significant root cause–global warming–is removed from the equation. All the other suggestions here are like putting a bandaid on a 3rd degree burn.
Who is going to explain this to the morons we just elected ?
Can you shout that a little louder please!