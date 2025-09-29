Cayman suspends mail to Canada due to strikes

George Town Post Office

(CNS): Postal workers in Canada have been on strike since 25 September, and so, in response to a request from Canada Post, which is trying to avoid a major backlog and avoid unrealistic delivery expectations, the Cayman Islands Postal Service has suspended all mail to that country. Mail already sent is being held in secure storage, but until the strike is over, no mail is moving within Canada.

Announcing that the CIPS has stopped dispatching mail to Canada, Postmaster General Sheena Glasgow said that the CIPS has also temporarily stopped accepting Canadian-bound mail from customers.

“Once we receive confirmation that the strike has ended and normal operations have resumed, we will promptly inform the public and restart service. While we understand that this disruption is inconvenient, it has resulted from circumstances beyond our jurisdiction,” she said.

Glasgow added, “We anticipate that Canada Post will be engaging with the union and will work to resume service as quickly as possible.” Once operations resume, stored mail will be processed on a first-in, first-out basis. Nevertheless, significant delays are expected as Canada Post clears the backlog and stabilises operations.

According to a release from the Ministry of District Administration and Home Affairs, several private courier services have confirmed that their delivery routes to Canada remain unaffected by the strike. Customers seeking alternative options are encouraged to contact these providers directly for further details.

The ministry and CIPS will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as new information becomes available.