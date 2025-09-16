Cayman needs ‘homegrown’ healthcare professionals

Dr Davina McCoy

(CNS): Caymanian physician Dr Davina McCoy, who has just added Doctor of Medicine (DM) in Family Medicine to her list of medical qualifications, has stressed the importance of having more locals working in healthcare, as she encouraged young people to pursue such careers. “Cayman needs homegrown medical professionals who understand our communities and culture, because that’s invaluable in healthcare,” she said in a release from the HSA.

The HSA said that Dr McCoy’s achievement speaks to a broader national need for more locals in the medical profession. Caymanians currently make up 52% of HSA’s workforce (656 staff). Among clinical staff (physicians, nurses, pharmacists), Caymanians hold 306 positions compared to 535 held by non-Caymanians. Of the 18 GP physicians, 12 are Caymanians, now including Dr. McCoy.

“We are extremely proud to see Dr McCoy join the ranks of our General Practice physicians,” said HSA Chief Human Resources Officer Samantha Bennett. “General Practice is one of the busiest and most fundamental services we provide. Our GP team demonstrates the impact Caymanians can make in frontline care, and we want to see even more Caymanians step into clinical roles like Dr. McCoy.

Dr McCoy, who has worked at the HSA for nearly a decade and currently works in the General Practice Clinic, added, “A career in medicine is demanding, but it is also deeply purposeful and rewarding.” She described completed her DM through the University of the West Indies as both “challenging and fulfilling”, having balanced the demanding roles of doctor, student, wife and mother of four.

Her medical career began in 2015 after earning her MBBS at UWI’s Mona Campus, followed by internships and senior house officer positions in Jamaica. She returned home in 2017 to serve within the Women’s Health Department at HSA, gaining extensive experience in obstetrics, gynaecology, and family planning care. In April 2024, she transitioned into General Practice, pursuing her passion for Family Medicine.

“I loved my years in Women’s Health, guiding patients through pregnancy, childbirth, and complex gynaecological challenges,” she said. “But I wanted to make an even broader impact by caring for patients across every stage of life, from infancy to old age. Family Medicine allows me to take a more holistic approach to healthcare while building long-term relationships with patients and families.”

The HSA release said that this decision was timely because General Practice (GP) is one of the busiest outpatient services at HSA, recording 66,181 visits in 2024 across all district health centres, surpassing Urgent Care (30,466) and Dental (33,578).

GP operates at four district health centres and the Smith Road Medical Centre on Grand Cayman, with additional coverage in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. To meet rising demand, HSA expanded GP hours and added physician clinic days in Bodden Town, East End, and North Side last year.

GP clinics are also the front line in managing chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. These conditions remain among the island’s greatest health burdens and require continuous care.

“More adults are living longer, but many are developing long-term health conditions that demand regular, ongoing support,” Dr McCoy said. “This is where Family Medicine can really make a difference, focusing on prevention, continuity of care, and empowering patients to take control of their health.”

Her path to this achievement came with many challenges, as she juggled 24-hour on-call shifts, long study nights and postgraduate exams with raising four young children. She even navigated pregnancy during her final year of studies, all while coping with the loss of her grandmother and aunt to COVID-19.

“There were moments of exhaustion, but my support system — my family, friends, and colleagues — carried me through,” she said. “Looking back, the journey taught me resilience, the importance of asking for help, and how to persevere while staying focused on the goal ahead.”

Looking forward, she sees Family Medicine as the foundation of Cayman’s healthcare system. “With further investment, expanded services, and a stronger emphasis on prevention, we can help reduce chronic diseases and improve quality of life across the population,” she said.