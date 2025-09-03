Cars crash into dump truck during Monday rush hour

Police car at Bodden Town Police Station

(CNS): As drivers headed out on the first full day of the new school term on Monday, the expected rush hour was made more chaotic by a major pile-up around 7:30am in Bodden Town. Police said that a vehicle travelling on Condor Road turned right at the junction onto Shamrock Road and collided with a heavy-duty vehicle heading east. The Impact pushed the heavy-duty vehicle into another car heading west on Shamrock Road, which crashed into a concrete structure and fence.

Three people involved in the collision were taken by ambulance to the HSA hospital, where two of them were treated for minor injuries and released. The third person, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was also treated and released sometime later. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

CNS also understands that there was another major collision near the Camana Bay roundabout involving several vehicles during Tuesday morning’s rush hour on the westbound lanes of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway sometime around 7am. This crash also created massive jams for commuters, as the school holiday traffic reprieve is well and truly in the rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information on the Bodden Town collision is encouraged to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit during business hours at 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by downloading the Cayman Crime Stoppers app.