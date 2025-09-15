CAL wins Gold award for customer service

Photo credit: Cayman Airways Ltd

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) won Gold in three categories of Best of Cayman Islands Awards 2025: ‘Best Customer Service’, a new category, as well as Best Place to Work, and Best Cargo/Logistics, both of which the airline won for the second year in a row. In a release about the awards, CAL CEO Fabian Whorms said they were particularly proud to be the inaugural winner of the Best Customer Service award and intend to defend this title in the years ahead.

Whorms said the awards were an important honour for the entire Cayman Airways family, and “a true reflection of our employees’ dedication, professionalism, and passion for serving our Islands”.

However, winning the new category was especially rewarding. “Customer service in the Cayman Islands is generally of a very high standard, and to be recognised as the first holder of this distinction is something we take seriously, as it positions Cayman Airways as representing the best of what the Cayman Islands has to offer,” he said.

Executive VP and CFO Paul Tibbetts said that these islands are known worldwide for providing world-class service, delighting visitors, earning the trust of international investors, and setting a high standard of excellence across industries. “For Cayman Airways to be recognised as the leader in customer service for the Cayman Islands is especially meaningful and humbling, particularly given the incredible level of service collectively provided throughout these Islands,” he said.

“It also reflects the steady improvement we have seen in our own post-travel customer experience surveys, which we use to calculate our Net Promoter Score (NPS),” Tibbetts added. “Over the past year, Cayman Airways has advanced from good to great in this area, and is now averaging a score above 60. In the airline industry, where our competitors and other leading carriers typically record scores in the 25 to 35 range, this places Cayman Airways firmly among the top tier of global airlines for customer satisfaction.”

He noted that, given the numerous touch points involved in delivering service to its customers, which are generally greater in the airline industry than in most other sectors, this achievement is particularly significant.

“Our award-winning service is therefore a recognition of our Caymanian hospitality, which is also backed by our own data as a clear measure of the professionalism and dedication of our entire team,” he said. “Each customer interaction is approached with genuine care and a uniquely Caymanian flavour, creating lasting positive memories for our passengers.”

Reflecting on the Best Cargo/Logistics award, Ivan Forbes, VP of Airport Passenger and Cargo Services, said it “highlights the strength of our team and the trust that our business partners and customers place in us. We are committed to continuously delivering fast, reliable, and seamless air freight services to, from and within the Cayman Islands, ensuring that Cayman Airways Cargo remains the preferred choice for our Islands.”