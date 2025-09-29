CAL gets CI$12.7M to pay off debts, keep flying

Cayman Airways 737-8 Max aircraft at ORIA (Photo credit: CAL)

(CNS): A significant part of the additional CI$12.7 million that Finance Committee voted to add to the Cayman Airways budget for this year will go towards paying off a long-standing $5.8 million debt to the Cayman Islands Airport Authority, dating back to 2015. Another $3 million was also needed because the original budget was significantly underfunded.

Attempts to make the airline cut costs appear to have failed. Despite the significant sum for the government-owned airline, all MPs backed the new vote and agreed that in 2026/27, it should be properly funded.

The national flag carrier, which currently operates at an average load factor 59%, is still considered an important asset to the Cayman Islands as it assists with tourism airlift and provides essential support during national disasters. However, Opposition Leader Joey Hew noted that the average load was very low and said this raised a red flag.

In response, Tourism Minister Gary Rutty made it clear that the current administration considers the airline an extremely valuable national asset for many reasons and will continue to invest in it.

There is broad support for the government to continue heavily subsidising the airline. This year, the taxpayer is supporting the airline to the tune of $21.8 million in equity investment, as well as its general payments for operating specific routes on behalf of the tourism ministry and for the domestic connection to the Sister Islands.

CAL CEO Fabian Whorms told the committee that the team was running the airline on the leanest budget possible without affecting safety.

However, during testy exchanges, the previous tourism minister, Kenneth Bryan, speaking about himself in the third person, maintained that it was he who had reduced the airline’s budget. Now in opposition, Bryan said that the previous government had wanted CAL to pay more of its own bills, and so he had reduced the 2025 equity investment. This had led to the airline’s continuing difficulty in paying off the long-running debt to the CIAA.

When Rutty pointed to the underfunding and various other needs of the airline to keep it in the sky, Bryan also claimed, wrongly, that the debt to the CIAA had not been paid by the airline because the authority was not repaying its loan to government.

However, Minister Jay Ebanks, who has responsibility for the CIAA, made it clear that its loan from government, given during COVID, was being paid back according to the terms and conditions of the loan agreement, which was confirmed by Finance Minister Rolston Anglin several times.

Nevertheless, Bryan failed to accept what he was told, even as Anglin, the Finance Committee chair, stressed the accuracy regarding the loan being repaid and warned him about misleading the committee on the basis that he had been advised incorrectly. Bryan, however, accused the CAL and CIAA boards of fighting each other, and suggested he was trying to defend Cayman Airways.

Ebanks pointed out that when he was minister, Bryan also had responsibility for the CIAA and, therefore, should have been aware of the situation regarding the loan. While it emerged that Bryan may have been confusing the loan with the CIAA’s obligations relating to its dividend to government, that was also in dispute.

As the MPs question the CEO on a wide range of issues, from bird strikes to future plans for the Sister Islands routes, the overall consensus was that CAL remains an essential asset and should be funded as needed.