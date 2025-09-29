CAL gets CI$12.7M to pay off debts, keep flying
(CNS): A significant part of the additional CI$12.7 million that Finance Committee voted to add to the Cayman Airways budget for this year will go towards paying off a long-standing $5.8 million debt to the Cayman Islands Airport Authority, dating back to 2015. Another $3 million was also needed because the original budget was significantly underfunded.
Attempts to make the airline cut costs appear to have failed. Despite the significant sum for the government-owned airline, all MPs backed the new vote and agreed that in 2026/27, it should be properly funded.
The national flag carrier, which currently operates at an average load factor 59%, is still considered an important asset to the Cayman Islands as it assists with tourism airlift and provides essential support during national disasters. However, Opposition Leader Joey Hew noted that the average load was very low and said this raised a red flag.
In response, Tourism Minister Gary Rutty made it clear that the current administration considers the airline an extremely valuable national asset for many reasons and will continue to invest in it.
There is broad support for the government to continue heavily subsidising the airline. This year, the taxpayer is supporting the airline to the tune of $21.8 million in equity investment, as well as its general payments for operating specific routes on behalf of the tourism ministry and for the domestic connection to the Sister Islands.
CAL CEO Fabian Whorms told the committee that the team was running the airline on the leanest budget possible without affecting safety.
However, during testy exchanges, the previous tourism minister, Kenneth Bryan, speaking about himself in the third person, maintained that it was he who had reduced the airline’s budget. Now in opposition, Bryan said that the previous government had wanted CAL to pay more of its own bills, and so he had reduced the 2025 equity investment. This had led to the airline’s continuing difficulty in paying off the long-running debt to the CIAA.
When Rutty pointed to the underfunding and various other needs of the airline to keep it in the sky, Bryan also claimed, wrongly, that the debt to the CIAA had not been paid by the airline because the authority was not repaying its loan to government.
However, Minister Jay Ebanks, who has responsibility for the CIAA, made it clear that its loan from government, given during COVID, was being paid back according to the terms and conditions of the loan agreement, which was confirmed by Finance Minister Rolston Anglin several times.
Nevertheless, Bryan failed to accept what he was told, even as Anglin, the Finance Committee chair, stressed the accuracy regarding the loan being repaid and warned him about misleading the committee on the basis that he had been advised incorrectly. Bryan, however, accused the CAL and CIAA boards of fighting each other, and suggested he was trying to defend Cayman Airways.
Ebanks pointed out that when he was minister, Bryan also had responsibility for the CIAA and, therefore, should have been aware of the situation regarding the loan. While it emerged that Bryan may have been confusing the loan with the CIAA’s obligations relating to its dividend to government, that was also in dispute.
As the MPs question the CEO on a wide range of issues, from bird strikes to future plans for the Sister Islands routes, the overall consensus was that CAL remains an essential asset and should be funded as needed.
Maybe stop dishing out free flights to half the government, their mates, Cayman Airways employees, former Cayman Airways employees, their mates, some bloke someone met in Mango Tree once, his mates…
CAL needs new leadership, it’s long overdue
Cayman airways should be so
Sold off. Pride isn’t everything it’s bleeding money year after year unfortunately yet they insist on pumping million upon millions of ci dollars to keep it afloat every year. As long as these decisions are being made we going no where fast
Passenger airlines have never been a great business.
In the US, among the major U.S. network carriers (Delta, United, American, Southwest), none made a positive operating profit from flying passengers in 2024 (i.e. their core airline operations lost money). However, those same carriers remain overall profitable thanks to non-airline revenue sources (frequent flyer programs, partnerships, etc.).
If we had to ‘pick our poison’, I would rather sustain Cayman Airways than the Turtle Centre — that is a pointless operation to sustain and is a very undesirable tourist destination (and mainly from cruise ship passengers, which are dwindling).
*farm
I support CAL but I wonder why they do not identify and pursue more profitable gateways. I am no expert, but it seems to me that chasing locations to support the DoT’s marketing campaigns is doing us more harm than good.
Maybe the last bird strike was actually a Kenny strike- would explain his general state of confusion if he got hit on the head by a CAL plane
Can CAL stop giving free tickets to employees who have left or retired for decades?
It gets to a point…
Kenny G-String strikes again !
Cayman Airways only serves as a source of pride for Caymanians.
It’s a money pit, close it down.
CIAA in the news again. First the mess up the parking situation, agree to spend millions on a terminal for the rich in the swamp and the list goes on. Can this board do anything right. CIAA board is a black hole.
And replace it with what? You Either fund your own airline or pay millions to foreign carriers to service your routes. KX needs better management and an actual appetite for profitability.
CAL unlike CIAA has a very competent board of directors. Let’s give the new board an opportunity to clean up the mess left by the previous board.
Unfortunately CIAA cannot be saved.
Kenneth needs to STFU.
Please go sell real estate he is an embarrassment every time he speaks
The USA spends 13% of its budget on bullets and missiles.
We can spend 1.3% of our budget on this important, flag-bearing national asset instead of relying on the mercy of private companies to be our international gateway.
Selling CAL to AA would be like selling WAC to Nestle. Suddenly your tap water doesn’t cost 2c a gallon – but 2 dollas. Be careful what you wish for.
But the USA sells lots of its bullets and missiles. We should sell Cayman Airways.
absolutely not.
when we have storms CAL is the only dependable airline for evacuation.
Bryan never misses an opportunity to demonstrate his belief that making noise , is the same as contributing substance to a debate.
His worshippers don’t know the difference either.
Did he mention how much his Barbados ego adventures cost..?
Kenny has zero shame. He is always too busy running off his mouth and making up nonsense that is easily contradicted or proven to be lies. He is the new Big Mac
Kennys ‘Barbados ego adventures’ as you put it, MADE MONEY for CAL and cost the country nothing. Check your own facts before making noise.
You are either extremely naive, extremely stupid, or Kenny.
Or, all of the above.
Time and time again…the CIAA and other SAGCs and Government entities should post a public register of any debtors over 90 days, not bail them out every 10 years.
This whole exchange is a perfect example of how the CIG spends endless hours and resources arguing over the various statutory entities. This process is just an illusion as it is just shuffling the same taxpayer dollar from one pocket to the other. All of these entities should be brought back in house and ditch the pat on the back statutory boards. It is only the Cayman taxpayer that is getting fleeced.
Konfused Kenny strikes again.
without knowing details, I wouldn’t trust Kenny with ANY understanding of anything financial. IFYKYK
“leanest budget possible without affecting safety..”Has absolutely nothing to do with a 59% load factor. Thats either incompetence or having to provide politically directed routes which dont operate at a sustainable load factor. Or both. Would be very interesting to see the load factors by route, the available seat kilometres and the revenue per available seat kilometre. But as that would make CALs operational effectiveness clear, thats never going to happen.
FOI?
What’s not in dispute is that Kenny is not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he weaponizes his incompetence against us through his overconfidence.
See Dunning-Kruger effect.
Is anyone else as happy as I am that Kenneth is no longer in any position of power?