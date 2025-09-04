Bryan admits continuing MP legacy of ‘handouts’
(CNS): Deputy Leader of the Opposition Kenneth Bryan MP (GTC), who is serving his third term in office, has admitted that he still gives money to constituents who are in need because, he said, the welfare support offered by government is inadequate and too slow to help people. Bryan has said that he is working to take his real estate exams at Century 21, where his wife already works, to help make more money to give to the people he represents in George Town.
Bryan, who appeared surprised by the public response to the revelation that he will be selling property in addition to his full-time job as an MP, said that any commission he makes will be passed on to those who come to him for help.
“There has been much commentary about my intention to seek the licence of a real estate agent,” he said when he appeared on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Wednesday. “I don’t see this in any capacity impeding me from doing my job. As a matter of fact, I think it will be an added benefit for me to have another source of income for me to be able to help my people.”
Bryan said that because of the high cost of living, he ends up giving much of his MP salary back to his constituents. “I think the social welfare system is not efficient enough. There’s so much bureaucracy just to get help. And $100 today doesn’t go very far. You can’t even get two days of food with $100 at the supermarkets.”
He said that with business owners and “multi-millionaires” in parliament handing out their money, he needed a way to help, too. However, the practice of MPs giving their constituents cash, grocery cards or paying their utility bills has come in for a considerable amount of criticism over the years.
Many politicians have campaigned against the widespread practice, promoting the need for ‘a hand up, not a handout’, which has led to policy changes in the local welfare system over the last two decades based on measurable criteria.
The current premier, André Ebanks, spearheaded the recent overhaul of the welfare system and was the architect of the new Department of Financial Assistance. Bryan oversaw the relevant ministry for a short period during the UPM minority Cabinet, but during this time, he did not execute any policy changes to address the criticisms he made as a guest on Radio Cayman.
Handouts from politicians create obvious conflicts, and having MPs hand out money to constituents, even those in need, is often perceived as a form of corruption. However, it has become a vicious circle that is difficult to break.
During election campaigns, candidates seek to match the handouts given by their opponents, and many voters expect whoever wins to continue supporting them, including saving homes from foreclosure, home repairs and paying bills. In essence, many MPs run their own ad hoc welfare departments, paid for by the taxpayers via an MPs salary, but with no accountability.
During his appearance on Radio Cayman, Bryan said he felt his job was to help his people. He also said that he was seeking the real estate licence so that he could support his wife, Michele. In July 2022, Bryan appeared in a social media video promoting her real estate business, for which he received considerable criticism.
Referring to this episode, Bryan claimed that the “scrutiny” that can come with the job of MP was sometimes unjustified. However, it was Roy McTaggart, the leader of the opposition at the time and now a PPM party colleague, who said that Bryan had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct, and that the video was a “deliberate and flagrant breach of the principles of good governance”.
It’s not clear where McTaggart now stands on the issue. However, when news broke last month that both Bryan and former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin were moving into the real estate business, there were well over 100 comments on the CNS article, most of which were clearly not in favour of either of the men taking up this new career path.
Bryan said he was still going to pursue the licence so that if he helps his wife, it would be above board. However, with the negative publicity and everyone “making a bigger deal out of it” than he believed was warranted, it’s unlikely he will ever make any sales, he said.
But he still claimed that if he could make an additional thousand dollars a month, it would be money he could use to help his constituency. If he could do that, he said, “I have no reservations for it.”
Watch For the Record on Radio Cayman’s YouTube channel below:
following in the footsteps of Big Mac and Mo$e$
I’m a non-voter and have not received anything! what a load of Bull**** Dumb A*** LMAO
Imagine a politician in UK having such an interview. Even if they vote buy like that fool they would not be so brain free to admit it like this.He needs to stop using whatever brainfreeze he is using. Dumb MOFO.
Bryan has said that he is working to take his real estate exams at Century 21, where his wife already works, to help make more money to give to the people he represents in George Town.
Has he considered selling drugs? There’s probably more money to be made in that than real estate if his only desire is for more money.
👀👀👀👀
uuhhhmmm
what rock have you been living under?
As a politically exposed person(PEP), every real estate transaction he undertakes will need to be subject to enhanced anti-money laundering(AML)and know-your-customer(KYC)scrutiny. He will be legally obligated to conduct enhanced due diligence on every transaction to mitigate the potential risk of corruption, money laundering or other financial crimes! I would think that any potential purchasers will steer clearly away from him. What a Joke!
And then there’s the deputy premier giving out scholarships to his constituency… what is wrong with our leaders?? Love you Peanut but No!
Treating is a criminal offence, irrespective of whether its committed before, during or after an election. So Kenny wants us to believe that he has no idea that giving his constituents money, rather than directing them to the government resources that could assist, could in any way influence that person to vote for him or abstain from voting for another? Because that would be corruption, whereas he is just a generous warm hearted soul. So why is it only his constituents he is goving handouts to? Plenty of people in need. Or he caould donate to charities like ARK. But he prefers the personal touch.
An additional $1000 a month my left foot. Realtors commissions are a percentage of sale value – whats he going to sell that would get him only a thousand bucks? At least tell plausible lies, Kenny. Mind you, if your constituents think you are going to give them all the money, then they’ll clearly believe anything.
Refrigerator politics in action. Welcome to Wally World.
Isn’t this vote buying
Yes he wants to “help my people” to vote for him.
So to keep his word (haha) Bryan will be giving away at least $150,000 a year from his real estate earnings right..?
Someone recently said to me that the election was over before it started due to the vote buying. Kenneth openly admits vote buying while many deny what they do. The one man one vote created this nightmare wherein a candidate is re-elected mainly based on how much he has “helped” the people. The word helped of course is food cards, cash, repairing roofs etc.
We are not voting for principled candidates and that does us more harm in the long run than good.
Think about it. If they can buy your vote doesn’t it stand to reason that they can be bought too??
While people are getting food cards these candidates are getting enough money to buy themselves property, boats, cars etc.
So the candidates keeps most of the money and convinces you to re-elect them.
They use the people’s money to pave new roads, build new docks etc. and the people say “oh but we are getting something” but what are you really getting?
The cost of living is terrible and nothing is being done to control that because guess what – you all keep voting them in and they overspend and the cycle continues.
The difference with Kenneth is that he is using his own money and not a developer or millionaire and he actually works for it.
“Bryan, who appeared surprised by the public response to the revelation that he will be selling property in addition to his full-time job as an MP”
In what government anywhere, would this not be a clear conflict of interest??
If you believe anything coming out of this man’s mouth, I have a bridge to sell you.
Lyin’ Bryan.
Helping his constituents? Oh please!
If this is actually true, than just another reason to get rid of one man, one vote.
These handouts either are or should be illegal. It is wote-buying and corruption.
The main problem is most Caymanians appear not to care or are lining up to get theirs.
#leggewasright
Every time Kenneth Bryan speaks, he says something dumber than the time before.
Remember last year when he wanted MPs to be able to influence CIG hiring so they could give jobs to specific constituents?
It’s one thing to advocate for your constituents, it’s another thing entirely to just give them money to solidify their vote for you.
How you can think that’s appropriate is beyond me. If he really felt the welfare system was inadequate, he should have pushed to change it while he was in power. He could also have pushed to change it by reducing all MP salaries, if he’s being truthful about giving his MP salary away. I know he’s not giving it all away.
And if he intended to give all his real estate earnings away, he would have said that from the beginning as a publicity stunt. “Look at me, I’m taking a second job just so I can donate all the funds!”
Instead, the country was angry and now he’s backpedaling and thinking he’s slick.
Unfortunately, the folks in GTC probably believe him. They need to wake up and stop electing this cancer to our government.
they already influence businesses into hiring their girlfriends all the time! You know how many spanish ladies are brought to restaurants or hotels by the MP’s?
He will be well suited to being a real estate agent. Both talk absolute bullsh*t.
Caymans answer to Robin Hood right here. Giving his real estate riches to the poor. Yeah right!! What a clown.
who is the clown? Him or the George Town clowns who eat it up and vote him in? I think he is the most brilliant elected official we have. Snake oil salesman at its finest