Bryan admits continuing MP legacy of ‘handouts’

Kenneth Bryan on Radio Cayman on Wednesday

(CNS): Deputy Leader of the Opposition Kenneth Bryan MP (GTC), who is serving his third term in office, has admitted that he still gives money to constituents who are in need because, he said, the welfare support offered by government is inadequate and too slow to help people. Bryan has said that he is working to take his real estate exams at Century 21, where his wife already works, to help make more money to give to the people he represents in George Town.

Bryan, who appeared surprised by the public response to the revelation that he will be selling property in addition to his full-time job as an MP, said that any commission he makes will be passed on to those who come to him for help.

“There has been much commentary about my intention to seek the licence of a real estate agent,” he said when he appeared on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Wednesday. “I don’t see this in any capacity impeding me from doing my job. As a matter of fact, I think it will be an added benefit for me to have another source of income for me to be able to help my people.”

Bryan said that because of the high cost of living, he ends up giving much of his MP salary back to his constituents. “I think the social welfare system is not efficient enough. There’s so much bureaucracy just to get help. And $100 today doesn’t go very far. You can’t even get two days of food with $100 at the supermarkets.”

He said that with business owners and “multi-millionaires” in parliament handing out their money, he needed a way to help, too. However, the practice of MPs giving their constituents cash, grocery cards or paying their utility bills has come in for a considerable amount of criticism over the years.

Many politicians have campaigned against the widespread practice, promoting the need for ‘a hand up, not a handout’, which has led to policy changes in the local welfare system over the last two decades based on measurable criteria.

The current premier, André Ebanks, spearheaded the recent overhaul of the welfare system and was the architect of the new Department of Financial Assistance. Bryan oversaw the relevant ministry for a short period during the UPM minority Cabinet, but during this time, he did not execute any policy changes to address the criticisms he made as a guest on Radio Cayman.

Handouts from politicians create obvious conflicts, and having MPs hand out money to constituents, even those in need, is often perceived as a form of corruption. However, it has become a vicious circle that is difficult to break.

During election campaigns, candidates seek to match the handouts given by their opponents, and many voters expect whoever wins to continue supporting them, including saving homes from foreclosure, home repairs and paying bills. In essence, many MPs run their own ad hoc welfare departments, paid for by the taxpayers via an MPs salary, but with no accountability.

During his appearance on Radio Cayman, Bryan said he felt his job was to help his people. He also said that he was seeking the real estate licence so that he could support his wife, Michele. In July 2022, Bryan appeared in a social media video promoting her real estate business, for which he received considerable criticism.

Referring to this episode, Bryan claimed that the “scrutiny” that can come with the job of MP was sometimes unjustified. However, it was Roy McTaggart, the leader of the opposition at the time and now a PPM party colleague, who said that Bryan had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct, and that the video was a “deliberate and flagrant breach of the principles of good governance”.

It’s not clear where McTaggart now stands on the issue. However, when news broke last month that both Bryan and former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin were moving into the real estate business, there were well over 100 comments on the CNS article, most of which were clearly not in favour of either of the men taking up this new career path.

Bryan said he was still going to pursue the licence so that if he helps his wife, it would be above board. However, with the negative publicity and everyone “making a bigger deal out of it” than he believed was warranted, it’s unlikely he will ever make any sales, he said.

But he still claimed that if he could make an additional thousand dollars a month, it would be money he could use to help his constituency. If he could do that, he said, “I have no reservations for it.”

208 Do you believe Kenneth Bryan should work in the real estate business in any capacity, even as an assistant, while he is a sitting member of parliament? Hard no! 179 Why not? 23 Undecided 6 201 If he does work in real estate, should he recuse himself from any debate or vote surrounding this business and development to avoid a conflict of interest? Of course! 189 Why should he? 9 Undecided 3