Brac high school students return after asbestos work

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Education officials have said that remediation work at Layman E. Scott Sr High School on Cayman Brac has been successfully completed. They didn’t specifically state that the school was now completely free of the dangerous material, but stated that an independent air-quality verification by CIH Environmental had confirmed the campus safe for re-occupancy. As a result, full in-person classes resumed today, Monday 29 September.

Asbestos was found in part of the school’s roof and the tile work of one classroom during testing conducted in late June.

Officials said in a press release that since the work to remove it had begun, they had convened a series of meetings with school staff and parents about the issue. During these sessions, Education Minister Rolston Anglin and senior Department of Education Services staff had provided details on the remediation process, air-quality results, and plans for returning to in-person learning.

Technical experts from CIH Environmental also outlined the abatement measures undertaken before, during and after the works, while representatives from the Department of Environmental Health offered further safety assurance and responded to questions from attendees, the release said

Anglin said the health and safety of students and staff was the highest priority, and he was pleased the work had been completed to the highest standard.

“I commend the resilience of our teachers, students and parents, who adapted with professionalism and determination. We now look forward to safely welcoming everyone back to campus and resuming in-person learning,” he said as he thanked the parties involved.

Acting Principal Kevin Roberts said the school was pleased the abatement process was complete, allowing students and staff to safely return to campus.

“During the hybrid learning period, our staff and students showed remarkable resilience and dedication, and we sincerely appreciate the support and collaboration of the many individuals and entities in the Brac community who helped us maintain continuity of learning. We are now excited to reunite with our students and resume full in-person learning,” he added.

For more information about the abatement process or to view the clearance letter, visit the Layman E. Scott Sr. High School website. According to the engineers a full report on the project will be published shortly.