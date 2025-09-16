Brac high staff member removed from duties

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School

(CNS): The Ministry of Education & Training (MoET) and the Department of Education Services (DES) released a statement Monday evening saying that they are aware of an allegation of misconduct involving a staff member at the Layman E Scott Sr High School that are currently circulating in the public domain. While rumours abound that the misconduct involved the making and sharing of porn images and videos, nothing has yet been confirmed.

“The DES has referred the matter to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) for investigation, and the staff member at the centre of the allegations has been removed from all duties while this investigation is underway,” the statement read.

DES Director Mark Ray said, “We recognise the concern that this news may cause and want to assure parents and guardians that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We will continue to keep the school community informed as needed.”