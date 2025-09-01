Boy stabbed after intervening in couple’s fight

(CNS): A teenage boy was taken to hospital over the weekend with serious injuries to his face and body after he intervened in a fight between a man and a woman whom he knew. Police said the man, who is believed to have slashed and stabbed the boy, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after he handed himself in to police. The RCIPS said the teenager was stabbed at around 10:15pm Saturday at a home in Double Tree Lane, Bodden Town.

According to a press release, the man was arguing with a woman known to him when the teenager intervened. He was then attacked by the man, who inflicted stab wounds and lacerations on the boy. The man left the location before police arrived at the scene, and an extensive search took place throughout the night before the man gave himself up.

The injured teenager was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, which, although serious, were not life-threatening, and he has since been discharged. The man remains in custody pending further investigation by the police.