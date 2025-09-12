Allegations of mismanagement at CINAA under review

Pedro St James

(CNS): Following the appointment of new members of the Cayman Islands National Attractions Authority Board, which is now headed by former tourism minister and former CBC director Charles Clifford, officials from the tourism ministry said they will be seeking to establish the facts surrounding “serious allegations” that have been made about senior employees of the CINAA.

Accusations relating to the non-Caymanian director of Pedro Castle over the rundown state of the historic attraction, questionable recruitment practices, inappropriate relationships, and threats to staff were aired recently on Cayman Marl Road.

According to a brief summary of a Cabinet meeting held on 3 September, in addition to Clifford, there are three other new members — Sharon Hinds, Alex Hennings and Judy Powery — while Denise Watson Campbell and Lorna Mae Blackman have resigned. The CINAA website indicates that the board was previously one member short.

However, it now seems to be top heavy, as the summary said nothing about the previous chair, Carla Reid, or deputy chair, Lorna Bush, and it’s not clear if they are still both on the board.

Shortly after the meeting summary was published, the tourism ministry and the board issued a brief statement about the allegations, though they gave no details of what they were.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Trade Development and the newly appointed Board of Directors of the Cayman Islands National Attractions Authority (CINAA) are aware of a number of recent serious allegations against the director and other senior employees of the Authority,” the release said.

“The newly appointed Board will discuss these matters at its imminent inaugural meeting and will take appropriate action to determine the facts. Once the facts are established, those facts will determine the Board’s decisions with respect to the allegations.”

The public officials added that further public statements will be made after the facts have been determined, but in the meantime, they appreciated the public’s patience as work was underway to independently and impartially determine the actual facts.

CMR owner Sandy Hill, the host of the morning show The Cold Hard Truth, took aim at CINAA and Pedro’s director in two separate shows, during which a plethora of unsavoury allegations were made. In particular, the director was accused of retaining a now convicted child molester in a public facing role after he was charged.

At the 3 September meeting, Cabinet also confirmed the approval for CINAA to purchase property adjacent to the Pedro St James Historic Site, though the summary did not state the cost.