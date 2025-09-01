A developer’s point of view: Planning is broken

Anonymous writes: The public only ever sees the proposals which are brought to the CPA, which are (in theory) meant to already have a high degree or complete certainty they’ll be approved. Planning fees are due up front on application and are non-refundable if you’re refused. This is intentional to stop people from just throwing the kitchen sink at a piece of land and hoping they’ll get an approval. If it wasn’t this way, everyone would propose 50-storey towers all day, and then get talked down to 11 or 12 or whatever they can get away with.

There must be repercussions for proposing stupid ideas that clearly aren’t fit. Developers and builders know this which is why they work with architects and planners, BEFORE their idea ever gets to the CPA and Planning. They’ve already weeded out the truly bad ideas and hopefully have distilled their plan into something palatable.

So, when you see things getting approved almost all the time, it’s because they’ve already done the homework to make sure the plan is about what the CPA will grant.

Now, let’s look at the complaints about the NCC and Planning. Honestly, I don’t see many builders actually complaining about the environmental rules. If I’m building close to turtle nests and I need special lighting, I know that already. I’ve planned for that. I’m happy to use those lights. No big deal.

What’s a big deal is when I wait for four months to be heard by the CPA. CPA defers to NCC. It takes a couple weeks for NCC to come back and say: “All we want is John to use turtle-friendly lights and we see he has already put them on the drawings.” That goes back to the CPA. Takes another month.

They bring me in to ask about the turtle lights. I tell them I’ve planned on turtle lights from day one and they were on the drawings, as noted by the NCC. CPA approves the project, but they don’t consider it actually approved until they approve the minutes from that meeting at the next meeting in two weeks.

Then, it takes me three more weeks to get the approval letter from the planning department. Then four more weeks for them to issue the case number for the online planning system (OPS).

All the while, I’m burning through cash and paying the bank out my nose. And at the end of the day, I already had planned for exactly what the NCC wanted me to plan for — they even noted it in their response to CPA. Yet, this whole process took up eight months of time, and that’s before we get to the Building Control Unit (BCU). So now let’s talk about BCU for a minute:

The Building Control Unit, or BCU, is responsible for checking drawings for code compliance, and then carrying out inspections in the field to ensure the building is built to code and the drawings. At BCU, you have a bunch of people reviewing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire, and structural drawings prepared by engineers who are licensed engineers.

Not a single employee of BCU is an engineer of any sort. Not one. They take months and months to review drawings, only to fail them, only to be shown that they misread the drawing, admit they were wrong (after weeks of infighting), and then finally to approve it, only after we pay a second time to review it.

BCU staff sit around all day dragging out their hours. Why? Because they have (or had) a program called “OOH Review and OOH Inspection” (OOH = out of hours). To get OOH work done, the builder has to pay $200 up front and $50 per hour for the BCU worker to work after 4pm, or on a weekend, to do their work faster. The BCU worker gets paid extra for this. Of course.

So, what starts to happen? The only way to ever get anything done is to request OOH, pay the overtime fees and get the inspector or plans reviewer to push through your work. They make a fortune doing this. I had a job where every single electrical and plumbing inspection and drawing review had to be done OOH because the inspectors “just couldn’t manage it” during the daylight.

In most places this is called “extortion”.

So, where does this all wind up? It winds up with the director of planning realising what his staff are doing, and instead of firing each and every one of them for theft of time, extortion and general stupidity, he decides to suspend the programme indefinitely.

The reasoning given to the public is “so the team can catch up on a backlog of work”. That backlog is months and months long as it is, and the best way to work through it is to reduce the hours of your staff?

The fish rots from the head. So, either the director is incapable of enforcing the rules, which should be the termination of every single employee exhibiting this behaviour. Or, he’s not empowered to do so.

Either he needs to be empowered to fire them all. Or, he needs to be fired along with them.

When you hear builders upset about planning, it is 99% not the NCC issues. It is the red tape that the planning department has that takes almost a year to get approval for something that the NCC takes no issue with whatsoever.

It’s the fact that after you finally get that approval, BCU approval is another 4-6 months later unless you pay the OOH bribe, which they have now closed due to their inability to manage their own staff, many of whom have no business whatsoever stamping and signing drawings crafted by engineers when they are themselves not engineers or even educated in what they’re doing at all.

The whole department is completely broken. The system is defunct. And when builders are paying the price, they complain about whatever they can. And, yes, sometimes that’s the NCC. Most times, however, it’s not.