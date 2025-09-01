A developer’s point of view: Planning is broken
Anonymous writes: The public only ever sees the proposals which are brought to the CPA, which are (in theory) meant to already have a high degree or complete certainty they’ll be approved. Planning fees are due up front on application and are non-refundable if you’re refused. This is intentional to stop people from just throwing the kitchen sink at a piece of land and hoping they’ll get an approval. If it wasn’t this way, everyone would propose 50-storey towers all day, and then get talked down to 11 or 12 or whatever they can get away with.
There must be repercussions for proposing stupid ideas that clearly aren’t fit. Developers and builders know this which is why they work with architects and planners, BEFORE their idea ever gets to the CPA and Planning. They’ve already weeded out the truly bad ideas and hopefully have distilled their plan into something palatable.
So, when you see things getting approved almost all the time, it’s because they’ve already done the homework to make sure the plan is about what the CPA will grant.
Now, let’s look at the complaints about the NCC and Planning. Honestly, I don’t see many builders actually complaining about the environmental rules. If I’m building close to turtle nests and I need special lighting, I know that already. I’ve planned for that. I’m happy to use those lights. No big deal.
What’s a big deal is when I wait for four months to be heard by the CPA. CPA defers to NCC. It takes a couple weeks for NCC to come back and say: “All we want is John to use turtle-friendly lights and we see he has already put them on the drawings.” That goes back to the CPA. Takes another month.
They bring me in to ask about the turtle lights. I tell them I’ve planned on turtle lights from day one and they were on the drawings, as noted by the NCC. CPA approves the project, but they don’t consider it actually approved until they approve the minutes from that meeting at the next meeting in two weeks.
Then, it takes me three more weeks to get the approval letter from the planning department. Then four more weeks for them to issue the case number for the online planning system (OPS).
All the while, I’m burning through cash and paying the bank out my nose. And at the end of the day, I already had planned for exactly what the NCC wanted me to plan for — they even noted it in their response to CPA. Yet, this whole process took up eight months of time, and that’s before we get to the Building Control Unit (BCU). So now let’s talk about BCU for a minute:
The Building Control Unit, or BCU, is responsible for checking drawings for code compliance, and then carrying out inspections in the field to ensure the building is built to code and the drawings. At BCU, you have a bunch of people reviewing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire, and structural drawings prepared by engineers who are licensed engineers.
Not a single employee of BCU is an engineer of any sort. Not one. They take months and months to review drawings, only to fail them, only to be shown that they misread the drawing, admit they were wrong (after weeks of infighting), and then finally to approve it, only after we pay a second time to review it.
BCU staff sit around all day dragging out their hours. Why? Because they have (or had) a program called “OOH Review and OOH Inspection” (OOH = out of hours). To get OOH work done, the builder has to pay $200 up front and $50 per hour for the BCU worker to work after 4pm, or on a weekend, to do their work faster. The BCU worker gets paid extra for this. Of course.
So, what starts to happen? The only way to ever get anything done is to request OOH, pay the overtime fees and get the inspector or plans reviewer to push through your work. They make a fortune doing this. I had a job where every single electrical and plumbing inspection and drawing review had to be done OOH because the inspectors “just couldn’t manage it” during the daylight.
In most places this is called “extortion”.
So, where does this all wind up? It winds up with the director of planning realising what his staff are doing, and instead of firing each and every one of them for theft of time, extortion and general stupidity, he decides to suspend the programme indefinitely.
The reasoning given to the public is “so the team can catch up on a backlog of work”. That backlog is months and months long as it is, and the best way to work through it is to reduce the hours of your staff?
The fish rots from the head. So, either the director is incapable of enforcing the rules, which should be the termination of every single employee exhibiting this behaviour. Or, he’s not empowered to do so.
Either he needs to be empowered to fire them all. Or, he needs to be fired along with them.
When you hear builders upset about planning, it is 99% not the NCC issues. It is the red tape that the planning department has that takes almost a year to get approval for something that the NCC takes no issue with whatsoever.
It’s the fact that after you finally get that approval, BCU approval is another 4-6 months later unless you pay the OOH bribe, which they have now closed due to their inability to manage their own staff, many of whom have no business whatsoever stamping and signing drawings crafted by engineers when they are themselves not engineers or even educated in what they’re doing at all.
The whole department is completely broken. The system is defunct. And when builders are paying the price, they complain about whatever they can. And, yes, sometimes that’s the NCC. Most times, however, it’s not.
This comment was posted in response to Cayman needs balance in development.
Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint
This is scandalous!
Whoever wrote this point of view should be knighted!
Spot on and agree 100% with this article, Planning, the BCU the Director are all embiciles and deserve to be fired!!
You know Planning is hiring if you’re interested. I think you should tell the whole truth and not parts of it, as an architect I deal with BCU on a regular basis:
1. It’s is not required to be an engineer of any sort to implement the code. Half of you, have never opened a code book in your life, so relax Mr. Developer would we like to relay that information to the public?
2.BCU staff performs out of hours after working hours, so explain exactly how are they sitting around all day doing out of hours when it’s against policy to do so. Your contradicting yourself.
3. Timelines are due to being understaffed, would you like to ask the government for the extra budget to accommodate that? I think not.
4. Please explain to the public how you the developers takes 5 years complete a set of drawings and want them reviewed in 1 week and how you guys take short cuts to compromise life safety of occupants to reach project completion date for “grand openings and ribbon cutting ceremonies”
5.The reason why out-of-hours were stopped is because the developers were abusing it, so talk the whole truth and not part of it. You guys took something that was supposed to relief planning’s work load and made it worst for members of staff because you thought it would flush your project through on demand. You just said it in your article. Another contradiction
6. Extortion-You paid for a service provided how is that extorsion? You don’t go to fosters or customs stating you won’t pay to collect your items, right? Extortion is what you charge people for a half built building they receive unknowingly, residence of the Cayman Islands, please knock your walls to hear what was not poured, but you were charged for.
7. Let’s talk about the conversations had with engineers on incorrect beam sizes and missing details asked for to advocate on behalf of the home owners. So much for having an engineering degree. An engineer is no more or less that someone within the industry and that’s the problem developers and engineers walk around like they are better, too entitled to be corrected or questioned. When a building collapses (GOD FORBID), it’s everyone involved in the project who’s questioned for competence not just one catagory.
The reason out of hours reviews were stopped is govt has been taking in money and not doing the reviews. They are opening the door to being sued if they are taking money for services they are not performing.
If we’re telling the whole truth, you’re a BCU employee and not an architect.
Nobody said you were doing OOH during the day. You were doing nothing during the day in order to force developers and builders to pay you for OOH…that’s extortion.
Nobody takes 5 years for drawings. My MEP drawings take 2 months to do from scratch and then sit with you for 6. So explain when all you have to do is check that they’re ok takes 3x the time it takes my engineers to make them. And on top of that what about when you read them wrong or interpret the code wrong which you do all the time.
If you’re catching engineers specifying the wrong beam size then guess what…you fail them as you should (but don’t take 6 months to do it). More importantly while you’re on your high horse about code reviewers being more qualified than engineers…YOUR DEPARTMENT LICENSES STRUCTURAL ENGINEERS!!!
So, if it’s that bad, revoke their license…shut up about it…and get on with my drawings. Which BTW I have never ever had a structural drawing not approved.
It just takes too damn long, unless I pay the OOH bribe.
I would never work for Planning, because I don’t want to work with people like you, and I like to be able to look at myself in the mirror every day and be content with who I am.
1. Nobody said you need to be an engineer. The author just pointed out that none of you are engineers.
2. Nobody said you were doing OOH all day. The author said you were dragging out your work in order to force an OOH charge. Did you read this article as closely as you read these drawings?
3. The industry has asked Government to hire more (and better) staff. Quit whining about it.
4. Nobody said anything about wanting a 5 year package done in 1 week.
5. The developers were forced to use it because there was literally no other way to get anything done. Because you dragged a$$ all day long. I see no contradictions. I see a pattern of you not reading.
6. Not sure what this point even says, half of it is garbage English (which means I think I now know exactly who you are). It’s extortion, because we are being FORCED to pay YOU OVERTIME, to do work that you should be able to do in the work week. You guys literally refuse to do certain stuff, until OOH is requested – for which you get paid. That is textbook extortion.
7. Again you’ve clearly got a chip on your should about engineers. Since you license structural engineers I suggest you revoke the licenses of these bad ones. Engineers aren’t better than you…but they are by definition more educated than you. Since they have degrees in engineering and you just went and took an ICC course.
At the end of the day, you are clearly a BCU employee…commenting on a CNS article when you should be working. Point proven, case closed.
Somewhere there is BCU work that’s not getting done because you are here crying about an article that is calling you out for not working…and here you are, not working.
BCU is about a dozen employees…the industry is over 5000 and all 5000 will stand in court and confirm that the 12 of you are terrible. The numbers don’t lie.
let me explain extortion to you since you seem unclear on the concept.
Let’s pretend you’re at a restaurant. You order a pizza for $20.
The server takes your order and brings it to the cook, who you can see behind the counter. He’s supposed to be putting the sauce and cheese on the dough but instead he’s just sitting there, doing nothing.
30 minutes go by and he hasn’t started your pizza. So you ask the server, she says it’s because there’s lots of other people ordering pizza and the cook is backed up.
You look around at all the other clients and see none of them have their pizza either. He hasn’t started yours, or theirs.
You ask for a manager, who apologizes a little but then proceeds to blame it on too many customers ordering pizza and not being clear enough with their servers that they want to be fed today and not next week.
He tells you, for an additional $20, cash – upfront, he will get the cook to get your pizza in the oven right away.
You pay the $20, and the cook starts to work instantly and you get your pizza.
That’s extortion.
Now, to continue the metaphor: all the other customers see you get your pizza and they haven’t gotten theirs. So they all complain to the manager who offers them all the same deal.
Now everyone in the restaurant has paid the bribe to the cook who is working on the pizzas, but still too slowly.
So the manager says “Ok, no more bribes for the cook. He’ll get the pizzas cooked when he can.”
“When he can” translates to “when he feels like it” which translates to “not soon enough”.
Nobody gets their pizza. They all starve to death.
BCU employee complains about the reality spoken about (finally, and truthfully) on a CNS article.
Stop reading this and go cook all the damn pizzas.
This is horrible news for a person like myself just trying to start over from scratch and getting up in age. The information provided after reading sounds quite credible and also thinking of the banking system I feel defeated allready!
Oh poor me, i’m hvaing to jump thru hoops and pay for dela0ys out of my control because the government are ruining my life
Buddy, get in line. It’s called life. Its everywhere. Its not going to change. If you want to make a nice little earner from development, you’re perfectly entitled to. But factor in the delays. they exist, they’re not good of course, but they’re known. And they are not solely in Cayman.
need a hug?
oh boy. I’d love to know what you do for work. Full time Rhode Scholar?
The delays are out of my control, but they’re not out of everyone’s control. They are specifically caused by a flawed system that is in Government’s control to remedy.
I’ve built in several countries in the world and Caribbean and Cayman is by far the absolute worst, by a mile.
Any they’re not known delays, because they come out of nowhere based on which village idiot gets my reviews.
I’m thinking there’s a good chance you’re one of them, in which case you wrote that at 9:29 when you should be at work reviewing some drawings.
Add in the fact that CIG collect stamp duty in the millions of dollars on some projects after CO and then delay a project several months due to a disabled parking spot being 4inch too short. BUT we all celebrate when they save 6 million on a project in Brac when Watermark has 15 or 20 million in stamp duty pending when they get CO.
Everything CIG or the World Class Clown Service (the “WCCS) touches turns to sh*t. Wayne Panton admitted a few years ago that CIG and WCCS is where Cayman dumps its retards and window-lickers, under the guise of “social hiring”*
Just stop pretending that CIG and WCCS are anything other than “The Alternative NAU”. Sack the lot, give them crayons to play with, and just put them in the Official NAU.
It would make the life of everyone without special needs so much more pleasant, and would eliminate a vast swathe of corruption such as the Building Control Unit (BCU) grift described herein. Speaking of which, where are the RCIPS investigations?
___
* CNS, passim: https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/09/premier-says-civil-service-must-stop-growing/
Spot on! The timeframes are ridiculous.
THIS!! THIS!!! THIS!!!
This should be required reading for the whole Planning department, Building Control and Ministry.
but what about the poor drawings that are submitted? Come on developers take some ownership. What about the change orders that are completed without planning permission.Then you complain about BCU time lines.
Planning process is not ideal. But the private sector planners and developers are much worse.
Whoever wrote this is clearly one of the aforementioned reviewers.
What about the poor drawings? Fail them accordingly!
Some poor drawings does not justify a complete lack of competence in every way imaginable from an entire department.
Not a single one of you answers the phone. You don’t return emails. At one point a couple years ago, one of the reviewers had an auto reply on his email to say basically “I have too much work backed up so will not be answering the phone or emails so I can get caught up”
At that time he had close to 100 drawings to review (per his outgoing auto email). So basically this clown fell so far behind on his work he decided to catch up by stopping all communication with the outside world?
Btw when a drawing is failed the ops says “if you have questions please contact the reviewer”. So you reviewed my drawing and failed it (because you read it wrong) and I can’t get ahold of you to answer a question?
So what do I do? I have to call your boss. And maybe after ten emails and ten phone calls he picks up and says he’ll sort it out. Which takes another couple weeks of back and forth.
I take ownership when my drawings or work are $#!t…now you and the entire department need to own the fact that your ineptitude borders on criminal negligence.
Wow Haroon, must be a slow day in the office to be commenting on here !
There are virtually no local private sector planners. The only one I know of is Jess at PPDS and her work is immaculate. We use her for almost all our projects and everything always goes smoothly.
But that’s only the Planning side of “Planning”. BCU is a different monster entirely. God himself can’t help with that side of it.
What about when inspections are failed after the builder followed the Approved drawings from BCU and they turn around and call it an “oversight” and costs people thousands and time to rectify?
OMG, that’s the favorite word of the NRA, DOE when they f*ck something up or you call them on hypocrisy. They claim “oversight” when stupidity would do just as well.
They know – they don’t care.
you’re assuming they can read
assuming they can read
I can’t disagree with any of that. Especially the BCU issues, just you ask Watermark!
BCU been off the rails for years, the tail wags the dog big time. Disgraceful the con that is BCU. No one has the balls to hold them to account. The BCU woman boss, she’s in on it too.
I’ve been dealing with the planning department for 26 years. The account given by this anonymous person is so familiar and accurate. Something needs to change. I’ve recently submitted two similar projects, one took 2 months for planning, which is good. The other is still in, seven months now. There’s no accountability.
I read your very informative message and totally understand your frustrations with CPA. However, the only comment I have is to state all of that request from planning, did you really put in turtle lights or LEDs which are more energy efficient?
They make turtle friendly LED lights. Win win.
I almost cried reading this. Every job I do, I’m closer and closer to giving up due to the BS with BCU.
This is exactly my experience as well. Absolute ineptitude with no regard whatsoever for the financial repercussions of their actions.
One of them got fired years ago for his antics. He sued the government to keep his job. And now they’ve promoted him and given him a position to influence policy. Great idea guys.
And yet, nothing will happen to the Director of Planning or his Deputy/Assistant Director for their failed management.
I bet $1000 that instead, what we will see is they and the Cabinet try to blame this on DoE and NCC.
Having built 150+ homes here I completely agree! I am looking elsewhere to invest now as planning has come too unreliable be able to commit capital to development in Cayman.
Affordable housing for Caymanians or investment shelters for expats?
Affordable housing is needed full-stop. Not just for Caymanians. How many Caymanians rent out sub-standard housing to low wage workers? How do they sleep at night? I guess it is easy to ignore the shocking conditions when you sleep on a big stack on money.
How many of these homes were built for Caymanians as affordable housing?
How many have you built?
Lack of density allowed under current planning regulations makes affordable housing unattractive for developers.
So CIG either needs to change the rules so investors can get a fair return or start building more houses themselves.
Not to mention that you will build EXACTLY what is on the Architectural, Structural and MEP drawings that were signed off on and stamped by BCU only for them to tell you that part of what you built is against code and get issued a failed inspection. It’s comical.
Are you building affordable housing for Caymanians or for investors and maximum profits?
So are you saying there should be preferential treatment?
Follow the money. Speedy approvals are there only to assist developers. Careful and timely approvals assist oversight for projects. The timelines are baked into their business projections. After-the-fact fines need to be drastically increased to prevent rogue developers.
All of this is well and good – except we just witnessed an attempt by the previous government to water down the NCA and I don’t recall many developers standing up and saying this was not representative of them or their desires, not a one of them stood up and said actually we need broader planning reform rather than weakening the environmental law
Two things can be true at once: A good chunk of the issues with our planning system may be bureaucratic or procedural rather than being directly linked to the NCA – at the same time developers here would love nothing more than to shred the NCA and remove as much power from the NCC as possible
Its part of the motivation with my original comment all evidence flies to the contrary of this constant assertion that all anyone wants is balance and the only people against that are eco-radicals.
Yes two things can be true at once. But watering down conservation and reforming the actions for civil servants in a specific department are two fairly divorced concepts.
If you went to developers and asked “will you accept greater environmental restrictions, if we clean up the actual process of planning and BCU?” That’s a deal 99.999% of them would take.
Accountability in the public service? Ah ah, you can only dream!
You SHOULD have to jump through all those hoops. I would suggest more hoops that focused on the personnel who would do the actual construction.
Grand Cayman is rushing toward being overbuilt. I don’t think you, the developer, are necessarily the bad guy, however your motivation is not poised toward that which is beneficial to the Cayman Islands as a whole, but toward making money. You, the developer, are making money that doesn’t benefit most citizens.
I don’t think you, the developer, should EVER get concessions. You are not the enemy, but you are not our friend either. You will build a hotel and then staff it with underpaid expats, collect your money and leave. Doesn’t help us out much, and further clutters the roads and our lives.
So, excuse me for not being overwhelmingly happy with you, Mr./Ms. Developer. Yes, Caymanians invest it you and make money. So it has always been.
Firstly, nobody said anything about concessions or asking for them.
I’ve been building in this country for 20 years. I’ve never asked for concessions. I’ve never asked for a setback variance on the beach, the iron shore, the road, or anywhere else. I’ve never done anything that rubbed anyone the wrong way. And yet somehow always the bad guys. And I’m Caymanian. My business is 100% Caymanian owned. Plenty of my clients are Caymanian.
To your point about money. Let’s be crystal clear: all for-profit businesses intend to make money. All of them aim to do so by a simple concept as old as time: solve someone’s problem. In this case that problem is: people need homes in which to live. They can’t build them themselves so they pay me. And yes I make money. Because I have skills and the labor and the machines to do something that my clients can’t do for themselves.
If you work for any for profit businesses intend, you are also chasing money and profit. I’m not evil because I build.
If I didn’t, what do you think the price of existing homes would be? Affordable? Not very much.
Going thru this right now. Project taking twice as long as it should, all because of the delays in inspections
Brilliant insight and a story that could be told about many other government departments.
I hope the Auditor General reads it.
Very accurate reporting.