Work begins on strategies for mental health centre

Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre

(CNS): The Poinciana Rehabilitation Centre, the mental health facility in East End, is currently home to 15 inpatients, including all the Caymanians who were at institutions in Jamaica, the ministry has told CNS. Last week, the Poinciana Mental Health Advisory Council met for the first time and has now begun its work overseeing the management and strategic direction of the long-awaited 54-bed long-term residential mental health facility.

The meeting, held on 12 August, represents “a significant step forward in the country’s commitment to expanding and strengthening mental health services,” officials stated in a press release. The council worked on defining its terms of reference and assessing the current state of the facility. It set forth clear goals and a strategic roadmap to ensure the hospital fulfils its mission of delivering comprehensive, rehabilitative mental health care to those most in need.

Health Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks said the government is dedicated to building a modern, inclusive and effective mental health system, highlighting the Poinciana in that vision. She said the first meeting is the beginning of something deeply important, not just for Poinciana but for the Cayman Islands.

“With the launch of the council, we are formalising what has always been our shared vision: that mental health must be accountable, compassionate and centred on the needs of our people. This journey is not going to be easy because oversight is a responsibility that will demand rigour, integrity, and courage.

“But it is also a privilege. Every recommendation made or standard upheld will have a direct and lasting impact on someone’s recovery and our society’s capacity to embrace and reintegrate those who are often pushed to the margins,” she added.

The council will meet regularly to guide the facility’s development and ensure it remains aligned with best practices in psychiatric rehabilitation. Beyond clinical excellence, it will focus on engaging the community through education, information and participatory opportunities, fostering a shared responsibility in supporting mental health recovery.

Officials told CNS that the facility is not yet fully staffed, but as the headcount increases in phases, more staff will be hired as needed. The current staffing level has met the needs of the 19 patients who have been treated at the facility so far and the 15 currently in residence.

The Poinciana Mental Health Advisory Council Members are as follows:

* Dr Marc Lockhart – Consultant Psychiatrist, Chairperson

* Marcia Mullings-Thompson – Director

* Dr Omotayo Bernard – Consultant Psychiatrist, Clinical Director

* Peter Goddard – Attorney, IMG Trust – Member

* Ken Figueira – Occupational Therapist, Member

* Jennifer Weber – Former Operational Manager, Cancer Society

* Rayle Roberts – Social Worker, Deputy Director, DCFS

* Rashana Hydes – Youth Mental Health Advocate

* Felicia McLean – Chief Nursing Officer (representing the Chief Officer, Ministry of Health, Environment and Sustainability)