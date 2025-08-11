US visitor dies following snorkelling trip

(CNS): A 71-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died on Friday afternoon following a snorkelling trip off the coast of North Church Street. The emergency services responded to a call of a person in the water around noon. The man had been swimming when his companions on shore lost sight of him. He was later found unresponsive in the water nearby and brought to shore.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. The RCIPS expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the man who has not yet been officially identified.

He is the sixth person to die in the sea around the Cayman Islands so far this year.