Two men, one boy arrested over string of robberies

(CNS): Two 34-year-old men, one from Bodden Town and another from West Bay, and a 17-year-old boy from George Town, have been arrested and charged over a number of violent robberies that took place in the capital earlier this year. The trio have been charged with three counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and one count of wounding.

After appearing in court yesterday, the men were remanded in custody, but the boy was bailed until later this month.

The charges relate to a string of violent armed robberies that occurred on Valentine’s Day evening when a group of masked men robbed a barber shop on Eastern Avenue, a convenience store on Prospect Drive, and attempted to rob an address on Holmes Turn, where they also ransacked the yard.

In each case, the men were armed with machetes and caused injuries to people at the scenes, according to police releases at the time.