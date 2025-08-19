Two-bed dialysis unit opens at West Bay clinic

West Bay Dialysis Unit

HSA Dialysis Unit staff

Government officials, HSA Board, Management and staff at the West Bay Dialysis Unit ribbon cutting ceremony

(CNS): The Health Services Authority has opened a new dialysis unit at the West Bay Health Centre, making it easier for patients in the district to receive this critical care. The unit, which opened its doors earlier this month, is equipped with two advanced B. Braun dialysis machines, which are known for their precision and efficiency, and two comfortable dialysis chairs, the HSA said in a release.

The new unit is part of a major initiative by the HSA to continue improving quality and accessibility for patients across districts, the release said. Qualified staff at the facility are certified in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), ensuring that patients receive the best possible care in the event of an emergency.

“With its modern equipment and skilled staff, our new dialysis unit is fully equipped to provide high-quality dialysis treatment to those in need,” HSA Dialysis Unit Nurse Manager Erlin McLeod said.

Deputy Chair of the HSA Board Joy Vernon said at the opening on 7 August that for too long, patients living in our outer districts have faced the burdensome challenge of travelling to and from George Town several times a week to access vital dialysis treatment.

“That is no longer the case. From today onward, our patients can receive high-quality, life-sustaining care in the district of West Bay. Let us move forward together, with the assurance that distance should never be a barrier to access and quality care. May the new Dialysis Unit serve the West Bay community with excellence, compassion, and pride for many years to come,” she added.

Acting HSA CEO Dr Delroy Jefferson said that the unit was part of the HSA’s commitment to equitable access to care for all residents, regardless of where they live. “Our strategic plan is to not only augment our capacity and expand the array of services provided but also to extend our reach into communities. By extending into communities, we aim to bridge healthcare gaps, promote preventive care, and create a more inclusive and healthier environment for residents,” he added.

HSA Nephrologist Dr Ikechi Okpechi said dialysis patients can expect the same high-quality care at the new facility as they do in all HSA facilities.

Health Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the MP for West Bay Central, said the unit was especially personal for her as her late father passed away from renal failure. “Seeing expanded dialysis services in West Bay is profoundly meaningful to me, and he would have been immensely proud,” she said as she thanked all those involved in bringing the project to life. “This facility will greatly enhance the quality of life for patients in the district.”

The release said the HSA is continuously expanding to cater to the growing local population. It operates the largest dialysis unit in the Cayman Islands, providing services to residents and visitors, including cruise passengers, who can schedule ahead of their visit.

The HSA hospital in George Town can accommodate up to 13 dialysis patients at a time and dialyse an average of 33 to 39 patients per day. A dialysis chair is also available at Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac for residents and visitors on the Sister Islands.

Other recent initiatives at the HSA include the expansion of its Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine teams, as well as the ongoing development of its Accident and Emergency Department.

The HSA said it also continues to improve access to important medical care by providing residents of the Sister Islands with remote consultations with clinicians in Grand Cayman and investing in medical technology, such as the recent installation of a new cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanner at Faith Hospital.