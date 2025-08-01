Turner: Time for tourism to pivot to Cayman culture

Heritage Kitchen in West Bay (from social media)

(CNS): Sabrina Turner, the health minister in the previous administration who now hosts a new online talk show, is calling for the Cayman Islands to rethink its approach to tourism following the ‘no’ vote in the cruise port referendum. On her show, the former MP for Prospect stressed the importance of maintaining and growing stayover visitors as a critical component of the islands’ economy.

Turner said that focusing on local culture and eco-tourism and offering more authentic Caymanian experiences are ways to boost tourism revenue and visitor numbers now that the cruise sector is expected to go into an irreversible decline.

At the halfway point in 2025, almost 260,000 people had flown into the Cayman Islands for a vacation, putting the country on track for a solid and better-than-expected year for overnight visitors. Despite anticipating a slight dip in the summer months, increases in airlift are expected to keep the numbers high as the year moves on and heads into the busy season.

But cruise numbers are down. With the certainty that Cayman will not be building berthing facilities anytime soon, that trend is expected to continue. Caymanians who own tourism-dependent businesses or those working in the sector will be looking for ways to fill the gap after just 45,000 passengers arrived in George town in June, the lowest number for that month since records began, according to the Department of Tourism’s statistics.

On her new show, Sabrina Speaks, published by Cayman Marl Road, Turner said on Tuesday that the tourism sector now faces a number of challenges as well as opportunities. The former minister, who lost her seat after just one term to Michael Myles, the new immigration minister, was at the table when the decision was made by Cabinet to hold a referendum on cruise berthing facilities, spearheaded by the tourism minister at the time, Kenneth Bryan.

While there was an emphatic ‘no’ from the voting public to a cruise facility, Turner argued that it is “not as simple as saying we don’t want a cruise port” because to keep the sector viable, new jobs must be created for the long-term sustainability of the tourism industry. “With a ‘no’ vote, people are not having it. They don’t want it. Which is why we must pivot,” she said.

The ‘no’ vote on the proposed facility has left Cayman with hard questions about future revenue and how the country can better position itself for repeat visitation. Turner was critical of the current visitor experience, saying there is not enough meaningful interaction between tourists and locals, and that Cayman is “not selling itself enough”.

She also urged the development of new attractions that showcase authentic Caymanian culture, cuisine and lifestyle to better appeal to stayover tourists.

Turner spoke about eco-friendly attractions, such as the popular bioluminescence and mangrove tours, suggesting it was time for conversations to promote environmentally conscious businesses to offset the loss of cruise ship visitors. “We can send more traffic toward some of these businesses that are eco-friendly, giving them certain PR incentives,” she added.

However, many Caymanians, especially those who voted against the cruise berthing facility, argue that eco-friendly options should not be a small addition to the tourism offering but a priority to maintain Cayman’s natural environment. For many, eco-friendly practices should be a core principle of the islands’ tourism strategy, not a reactionary path chosen only when economic circumstances demand it.

Turner was also critical of Cayman’s failure to prioritise its own culture and cuisine, which she believes is what visitors are looking for. “I think that is lacking here,” she added. She also spoke about the pressing need to get local people back on the front line of tourism, and the age-old question: Where are the Caymanians?

She said Cayman’s next chapter must be about adaptation and diversification — something politicians have been saying for years but have failed to deliver on.

Commenting now from the sidelines, Turner called for new ideas to give visitors more reasons to return, whether through authentic cultural exchanges, memorable culinary experiences, or fresh ways to engage with the community. She stressed the need to build a stronger foundation for stayover tourism and adjust to the realities resulting from the cruise port referendum by broadening what the Cayman Islands has to offer.

However, that job now falls to Gary Rutty, the new tourism minister, who has made it his goal to return local faces to the frontline and make the local product Caymanian again.

He is currently doing the rounds with some of the larger hotels where local faces are scarce and where there is a great need to inject more genuine local culture and experiences. In his latest social media posts, Rutty was pictured with his team visiting the Kimpton Resort this week, where he met with management. They discussed increasing Caymanian presence across the tourism and hospitality sectors and elevating the experience for residents and visitors alike.

Tyler Stewart, a first-year university student who is interning with CNS through the WORC summer placement programme, contributed to this report.