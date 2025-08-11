Third lane opens on LPH to ease traffic troubles

Linford Pierson Highway third lane (Photo credit: NRA)

(CNS): A third lane on the eastbound section of the Linford Pierson Highway, extending just past the Lions Centre, has opened, which the National Roads Authority said should ease the congestion experienced there by evening commuters heading home from George Town to the Eastern Districts. The new lane is a step towards the goal of improving traffic efficiency and an interim part of what will be a six-lane road.

Roadworks continue in the area on the formal shoulder, the bicycle lane and the median treatments, so drivers are urged to use the lane with extreme caution. A 25mph limit is in effect through the still active work zone.

The NRA said the third lane will increase capacity and is expected to “substantially decrease travel times”, especially during the peak hours, and improve the daily commute. NRA Managing Director Edward Howard said the upgrade is part of a wider strategy to modernise Cayman’s road network.

“Our mission is a commitment to build smarter, safer roads for the Cayman Islands,” he said. The opening of this third lane will offer immediate relief to road users while supporting the island’s growing transportation needs.”

The NRA encourages all drivers to observe posted speed limits, obey directional signage, and remain alert while using the new lane.