Third lane opens on LPH to ease traffic troubles
(CNS): A third lane on the eastbound section of the Linford Pierson Highway, extending just past the Lions Centre, has opened, which the National Roads Authority said should ease the congestion experienced there by evening commuters heading home from George Town to the Eastern Districts. The new lane is a step towards the goal of improving traffic efficiency and an interim part of what will be a six-lane road.
Roadworks continue in the area on the formal shoulder, the bicycle lane and the median treatments, so drivers are urged to use the lane with extreme caution. A 25mph limit is in effect through the still active work zone.
The NRA said the third lane will increase capacity and is expected to “substantially decrease travel times”, especially during the peak hours, and improve the daily commute. NRA Managing Director Edward Howard said the upgrade is part of a wider strategy to modernise Cayman’s road network.
“Our mission is a commitment to build smarter, safer roads for the Cayman Islands,” he said. The opening of this third lane will offer immediate relief to road users while supporting the island’s growing transportation needs.”
The NRA encourages all drivers to observe posted speed limits, obey directional signage, and remain alert while using the new lane.
Category: Local News
Going east in rush hour, the bottleneck is not the Hurleys roundabout, it’s the Silveroaks roundabout whereby the westbound traffic using Crewe road almost constantly cuts across the LPH easterly flow. Strategic traffic lights onto Crewe would force the westbound traffic to use the LPH instead and greatly help matters.
Crewe Road needs to be local access only.
This could work. If you could make LPH two lanes going east (with one lane forced to turn onto Crewe Road), Crewe Road single lane using the new 3rd lane, and the people coming from east having to take LPH instead of Crewe Road. (Anyone trying to access Crewe Road could come ‘back’ up the free flowing LPH turning lane from the next roundabout.)
It would be helpful if drivers in the left-most lane of LPH were not able to continue around that roundabout when heading east through to Crewe Rd. This would allow at least 1 lane from Crewe Rd to have right-of-way heading towards Grand Harbour. LPH already has 2 lanes that they can use to continue east. Honestly when on Crewe rd, it can be a bit difficult to see those coming around in that lane from LPH.
Oh and can we please start ticketing people for not indicating on roundabouts? That would help keep things flowing at Grand Habour so much.
The cone salesman has entered the chat.
The problem we have is that NRA, who agree (have said) that ‘building more roads doesn’t solve traffic’, is tasked with building roads; that is all. What we may need to do is upcycle the NRA into a National – Transport – Authority. Tasking them with full transport implementation (so, you know, things that aren’t just roads). Starting with a master transport plan that everything then flows from. Seeing what NRA proposed for the East/West Arterial they understand what a transport corridor should really look like and function as. Based on the response re price, and the NRA notes that ‘much of this is not a road so not NRA’s remit to deliver’ I don’t expect we’ll get it right without making that fundamental shift in scope.
(And yes I know that a transport plan first needs a development plan. But I don’t expect NTA to solve all our transport problems.)
Pearls of wisdom that are constantly ignored by the powers that be, whoever they may be.
I’m sure this is very nice, but it doesn’t address the central issue, which is the Hurley’s roundabout. I can’t claim to know what the solution to that problem is, but if it’s not at the very top of DOT’s priority list to solve, somebody needs to be fired.
Overpasses.
Underpasses.
a traffic light.
Try teaching your teen how to drive those three roundabouts— when the video car game starts to be real it’s like #WTH. Worst corridor design ever! Roundabouts work when they are designed by appropriate European experts and the advice is followed properly.
Can someone explain how this is supposed to help please.
Great job NRA, only 3 years in the making and still not finished
Franzies for all!
Anyone seen Eric Bush?
classic caymankind solution….build a bigger road to the same bottleneck.
yeah don’t bother with public transport improvements or anything generally forward thinking….zzzzzzzzzzz
I’m almost positive you have never taken public transit in the Cayman Islands.
Almost positive you misunderstood the comment
and you would be correct because this sorry excuse for a public transports supports the absolute need to have a car here. SO yeah, youre right.
free money making solutions:
Sell goab and build new goab east of frank sound.
or
bring in car-pool lanes and congestion charge for single occupancy vehicles that come through hurleys roundabout morning or evening peak times.
What are people who live alone supposed to do? Pick up hitchhikers to avoid the congestion charge? Your suggestion is unfair and doesn’t make sense.
everywhere else is the world has this. im sure you can imagine somewhere in your brain that if theres car pool lanes naturally the ragular lanes would also be less congested. lets use our brains here.
the only issue by this is that people dont give a shit about road rules here and nothing is policed so regular users would just use the carpool lanes. but your point is still dumb lol
Perhaps you can start walking and use your brain to not be so selfish, ignorant and spell correctly.
What people in other countries that have this rule do is form car pools with others and share rides. It does make sense – its just a little inconvenient for you but hardly an insurmountable problem. Wouldnt you rather get there faster at the “cost” of sharing a ride? Or should evetyone have to spend longer in their car because some dont want to share.
from the people who said building more roads is not the solution….yep, you are getting more roads.
welcome to wonderland.
The roundabout has become so dangerous because it is so hard to see when someone is coming from Old Crewe Road, especially if someone pulls out too far in the righthand lanes.
I use that roundabout all the time and I’m not sure what you’re talking about.
We need the Old Crewe Road to Crewe Road roundabout configuration completed asap. Cayman Clinic is a vital support system.
The “fundamental rule” of traffic: building new roads just makes people drive more.
Braess’ Paradox
is the phenomenon that can occur in transportation networks, such as roads or public transit systems. It states that adding a new road, a new lane or transit line to a network can actually increase traffic congestion, rather than reducing it.
Why? or How?
This happens because the new road/lane/line/route creates a new travel option for drivers or commuters, attracting new users, which in turn leads to more traffic on all roads in the network.
https://www.vox.com/2014/10/23/6994159/traffic-roads-induced-demand
you sound like fun at parties
