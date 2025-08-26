Thieves caught red-handed driving stolen car

(CNS): Two men from George Town, aged 22 and 24, were arrested Friday evening on suspicion of taking a conveyance without authority after they were caught driving a stolen car. According to the RCIPS, at around 5:30pm, police officers pulled over a Honda CR-V that had been reported stolen earlier in the week travelling along Seymour Drive in the industrial area of George Town. They then took the two men into custody and seized the car pending further investigation.

This theft and subsequent arrests were followed by the recovery of another stolen vehicle and several stolen vehicle parts in the Bodden Town area over the weekend.

As police continue to deal with a spike in stolen vehicles, the RCIPS is reminding drivers not to leave unattended vehicles unlocked and, where possible, to leave them parked in well-lit and non-secluded areas. Owners are also encouraged to consider using CCTV cameras on their property.

Police are also urging the public to report lost or stolen registration plates to the police as soon as they are discovered missing. These plates can be used on other vehicles, including stolen vehicles, to facilitate criminal activity and help criminals evade detection.

The RCIPS is asking people to call 911 or the nearest police station to report any stolen vehicles or registration plates.