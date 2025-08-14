Teen and elderly driver both charged in road rage case

Road rage incident (from social media)

(CNS): A controversial road rage incident caught on camera that became a viral sensation across the Cayman Islands earlier this year has resulted in a 17-year-old boy, who most people believe was the unequivocal victim in the case, being charged with inconsiderate driving, an offence under the Traffic Act, and a 72-year-old man being charged with common assault.

The incident happened on the Rex Creighton Blvd during the evening rush hour on 19 February. At the time, the police arrested the Caymanian teenager and not the older man, a resident of North Side, despite various dash-cam footage from various angles showing the man leaving his vehicle, approaching the teen driver and trying hard to punch him.

This circulated across numerous social media platforms and chat rooms, becoming the subject of local outrage and an example of what people saw as discrimination in the RCIPS against Caymanians. It is understood that the teenager, who was driving an SUV, had merged into the traffic jam in front of the North Side man, who was driving one of the few Teslas that have been imported into the Cayman Islands.

This had caused the elderly Tesla driver to brake heavily, which in turn caused another fender-bender involving a third car. This seemingly enraged the elderly driver and his wife, who then got out of the car to confront the young driver in the SUV. The older man then climbed into the teenager’s car and attempted to strike him, but the younger driver grabbed the man in a headlock.

At the time, the police claimed they didn’t arrest the older man because common assault is not an arrestable offence on its own. But they arrested the juvenile on suspicion of assault ABH, because the older man had a facial injury that he sustained when the teenager had grabbed him into a headlock to prevent him from landing any punches.

Following the incident, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton defended the action of the officers involved and claimed that the teenager’s arrest was not unlawful. He denied any bias and urged everyone to allow the investigation to unfold.

“We recognise that emotions are high and that some members of the public have expressed concerns about fairness and justice in this matter. However, we want to assure the community that the RCIPS acts without bias and remains committed to upholding the rights of all individuals: victims, suspects, and witnesses alike,” he said at time.

Walton added that the teenager’s arrest was “made in accordance with the law and followed a careful assessment of the available evidence”. However, the evidence shown to the officers at the scene, which clearly showed the aggression on the part of the older driver, had been ignored.

According to the latest release, the teen will be summoned to court for the traffic offence of inconsiderate driving, while the older man is expected to face the criminal common assault charge in Summary Court, both at an undisclosed later date following a decision on charging by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.