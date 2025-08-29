Tariff ‘frustrations’ lead to suspension of US mail

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Postal Service (CIPS) has suspended all outbound mail destined for the United States after the authorities here received information on 21 August from the US regarding an Executive Order from President Donald Trump that suspended the US$800 duty-free de minimis threshold on all mail arriving in the US from Friday. Postmaster General Sheena Glasgow said there were many questions regarding the executive order that haven’t been clarified, creating a “fluid and frustrating” situation.

Postal operations for all other countries remain unaffected and continue as normal. But under the new US import laws, all postal items entering the United States that contain goods will now be subject to import duties, regardless of their value.

“The CIPS, like most postal services worldwide, has been forced to suspend outbound US mail on short notice to citizens, or no notice at all,” said Glasgow in a release about the order. “There are many questions regarding postal industry processes and the logistics required to comply with Executive Order 14324. The situation is highly fluid and frustrating, as we seek clarity on the questions put to various entities now involved in the new tariff situation.”

Goods being sent to the US from the Cayman Islands will likely incur a 10% import duty or a flat fee of US$80 per item. Items previously imported into the Cayman Islands and subsequently re-exported must clearly state their original country of origin. Items without proper declaration or unpaid duties at the time of posting will be refused entry into the US and cannot be dispatched.

Items containing only documents or gifts valued under US$100 are only exempt from duties if they meet the US Government’s strict criteria for a bona fide gift, defined as an article previously owned by the sender, given freely and not acquired through any transaction. For example, if a resident purchases a handcrafted item at a local market or local delicacies to send to a relative abroad as a birthday gift, it is not exempt and will be subject to US import duty.

“The CIPS stands ready to provide updated guidance as we receive information, and our team is committed to supporting customers through this sudden transition,” Glasgow said. “The public’s patience is being sought over the next few weeks as our postal operations resume under the new tariff system for goods being posted to the USA.

“Honesty is critical in abiding by the USA definition of ‘gift’ because it is not what we typically consider a gift. Similarly, misrepresenting the nature, value or origin of goods when declaring will benefit no one. US Customs is expected to be extra vigilant in inspecting all incoming mail items now entering the US.”

The Cayman Islands Postal Service received initial guidance on implementation from the Universal Postal Union (UPU) this week. As part of ongoing preparations, all postal counters will be closed on Friday and Saturday, 29 and 30 August, to implement the required systems and staff training. Regular hours will resume on Monday, 1 September.

Explaining the limited role that local postal authorities have in this matter, Acting Chief Officer Michael Ebanks said, “This Executive Order is an action of the US administration, and unfortunately, the Cayman Islands Postal Service had no prior input or control over it. Like many other jurisdictions, we were only recently informed of the change. Our teams are now working with urgency to comply and ensure continuity of service, while limiting disruption for the public.”

The CIPS has signed a transportation agreement to allow for the continued dispatch of document-only mail, but will need to implement safeguards to prevent any merchandise from being included. As such, CIPS is actively working towards resuming the posting of documents as soon as new screening protocols are in place.

To enable full compliance with the new US requirements, CIPS is negotiating with qualified third-party providers to manage the collection and remittance of import duties on behalf of Cayman Islands dispatchers. Final implementation is pending compliance with the company’s engagement requirements. Additionally, CIPS is working to introduce a local process to collect duties and service fees from customers at the time of mailing.

Nickolas DaCosta, the Home Affairs minister expressed his concern over the nature and timing of the change:

“Many in our community rely on affordable, timely postal services to stay connected with family, conduct business, and send personal items abroad,” he said. “The sudden implementation of this US policy has created real and unforeseen challenges, both for international postal systems and, more importantly, for Caymanians and residents. While these decisions rest with the US Government, our focus is on responding swiftly and effectively here at home.”

DaCosta said the local postal service is working with urgency to minimise disruption. “I commend the postmaster general and her team for their professionalism in managing this transition. As minister, I am committed to supporting their efforts and ensuring that our people have clear guidance and continuity of service in the weeks ahead,” he added.

The ministry and the Cayman Islands Postal Service will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates as additional guidance is received. Until further notice, the CIPS will not accept any mail items destined for the United States. Dispatch and acceptance will resume only once systems are in place to collect applicable tariffs and comply with US regulations.