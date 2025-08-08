Storms brewing as CSU experts stick to forecast

The aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace in August 2021

(CNS): Storm forecasters have said the ongoing above-average tropical Atlantic and Caribbean sea surface temperatures are the primary factor for their continued prediction of eight total hurricanes this year. But Colorado State University hurricane researchers are warning that there is a great deal of uncertainty in forecasts for this month for a number of reasons. And as the experts released their update for the season, various forecasters were calling for a potential storm in our area by the middle of this month.

To date, the Cayman Islands have escaped the bad weather for this season, but storm activity usually begins to pick up mid-season. And as ever, local weather and hazard management experts continue to warn residents that it only takes one storm to cause massive destruction. Storms can emerge suddenly, and in recent years, they have tended to rapidly intensify, giving little warning before their arrival, which means all residents should now be fully prepared to face a storm at short notice.

While there are no certainties in the hurricane prediction business, CSU forecasters said they were maintaining their prediction for a slightly above-average 2025 Atlantic hurricane season as the tropical Atlantic has warmed faster than normal over the past few weeks due to relatively weak winds blowing across the area, leading to less evaporation and mixing of the ocean surface.

“Warmer than normal waters in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea tend to favor an above-average season, since a hurricane’s fuel source is warm ocean water. Additionally, a warm Atlantic leads to lower atmospheric pressure and a more unstable atmosphere. Both conditions favor hurricane formation,” the experts said in their latest release.

The tropical Pacific is currently characterised by El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions. There remains some uncertainty as to what the phase of ENSO will be during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season from now until October, but the odds of El Niño are just 6%, according to the latest NOAA outlook.

While both the warmer-than-normal tropical Atlantic and lack of El Niño favour an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, Caribbean shear has been much stronger than normal in June and July. This is typically associated with less active seasons, but several climate models are forecasting this shear to drop considerably this month

Researchers caution that there is more uncertainty with the August forecast this year than last, given the high June-July Caribbean shear pointing towards a much less active season than would otherwise be anticipated from the warm tropical Atlantic and lack of El Niño. But forecasters are still calling for 16 named storms during this season, with eight becoming hurricanes and three of those becoming major Category 3 or above. There have been just four named storms so far this season.

Phil Klotzbach, a senior research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science at CSU and lead author of the report, said this hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to those of 2001, 2008, 2011 and 2021. “Our analog seasons generally had somewhat above-average Atlantic hurricane activity,” he added

The report also said the probability of major hurricanes making landfall during the remainder of 2025 stands at 53% for the Caribbean.