Smuggler claims he was denied chance to defend himself

(CNS): A Grand Court judge has rejected claims made by a Jamaican ganja smuggler that he wasn’t given a chance by his attorney or the court to defend himself when he was tried for importing and intending to supply ganja in February 2024. Currently serving a four-year sentence, Benjamin Isaiah Carrington admitted landing in Cayman illegally but denied knowing about the drugs found at the address where he appeared to be staying.

During an appeal against his conviction in the Summary Court in May, the court heard how Carrington had been arrested when police found him sitting on a bucket outside an apartment in Rockhole Road, George Town.

The officers had gone to the address after the owner of the premises filed a complaint that she had given no one permission to be at the premises, which should have been empty, but unknown people had been seen there. When police arrived, they encountered a strong scent of ganja coming from a nearby room. When they checked, several plastic bags containing around 150lbs of ganja were found in an open closet.

Carrington’s phone was seized when he was arrested and examined by an RCIPS digital forensic expert, who found multiple photographs and videos, as well as conversations relating to the drugs and to transfers of cash. When interviewed by the police, he gave a prepared statement, saying that he had left Jamaica on 15 September 2023 and arrived in the Cayman Islands the next day. He accepted that he had landed illegally but denied knowing about and possessing the ganja.

However, based largely on the phone evidence, he was charged and tried in Summary Court, where he declined the opportunity to give evidence on his own behalf. The magistrate who heard the case advised Carrington of his rights, but he told the court he wanted to remain silent. Based on the evidence on the phone that linked him to the drugs, the magistrate found him guilty of drug smuggling, and he was jailed for four years.

However, Carrington filed an appeal on the basis that he was not properly advised by his defence lawyer, Crister Brady, about his right to give evidence, claiming he was not living at the place where he was arrested but was just visiting. He contended that no one gave him the chance to explain.

“During the trial, I told Crister that I wanted to explain what happened; I wanted to speak,” Carrington stated in his appeal documents. “He told me that he would do it. He told me to relax. He said not to speak, as that was his job. Mr Brady never informed me that I could give evidence or that it was my right. He did not tell me that the judge can hold my silence against me.”

Carrington also claimed that Magistrate Vanessa Allard had not warned him “about any adverse inference” that the court can draw in relation to defendants who decline to give evidence when there is a case to answer.

There is no documentation relating to the advice he was given by his lawyer, but it was recorded that Brady had asked for a break after the Crown had closed its case to discuss whether or not Carrington would give evidence.

In his affidavit, Brady stated clearly that he had told Carrington he could give evidence at that point if he wished, but he did not have to. He also told his client that the judge could take an adverse inference from his decision not to answer the charges.

Brady had indicated that all along, while Carrington had wanted to go to trial, he had never given any indication that he wanted to give evidence.

In her ruling, Justice Cheryll Richards, who heard the appeal, noted that there is nothing to show that Carrington had made any protest about wanting to give evidence at trial to the magistrate at any stage or that he made any protest after the trial to anyone.

“The complaint emerged some many months after the trial ended. Delay is a factor to be taken into account,” the judge stated, adding that the affidavit asserting that he had not been given a chance to defend himself emerged almost a year later.

It was also recorded by the magistrate that Carrington had told the court at the time that he would not give evidence.

“The magistrate appears to have recorded his verbatim words. It is in quotation marks. The appellant did not say that he wanted to give evidence but was advised against it. He did not indicate that he wanted to give evidence. In the face of the recorded negative assertion on his part, coupled with the other circumstances, this court is satisfied that the evidence of Mr Brady can be accepted that the defendant’s position at the time was that he did not want to give evidence,” Justice Richards found.

She also concluded that in this case, the magistrate had not drawn an adverse inference from Carrington’s silence, but had found him guilty based on the evidence against him. In her verdict, the magistrate listed 14 factual circumstances which led to the conclusion of guilt. She had referred to the cumulative effect of the circumstantial evidence and was satisfied that Carrington was guilty.

Having considered all the circumstances and submissions, Justice Richards said she found no merit in the grounds of appeal that would make the convictions unsafe, and there was evidence that the appellant exercised his free choice in not giving evidence. She also said there was nothing material in any of the other grounds of appeal, and there was evidence upon which a reasonable tribunal properly directed could find Carrington guilty as charged.

“The magistrate gave the appropriate directions, and there is no apparent error of law or other error that is identified which would make the convictions unsafe and unsatisfactory. Consequently, the appeal is dismissed, and the convictions are affirmed,” Justice Richards said as she dismissed the appeal.