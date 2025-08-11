Shareholders vote to delist CNB from stock exchange
(CNS): Following an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, Cayman National shareholders, with Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) owning most of the shares, voted to delist from the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. In a press release, the bank’s new majority shareholders approved amendments to the Articles of Association through a special resolution and approved the voluntary withdrawal of CNC’s listing from the CSX.
RFHL made a bid to acquire all of CN’s shares with an offer in May, and managed to acquire most, but not all, of the shares. The delisting is part of the conditions to complete the offer.
Before the May offer, the regional financial institution already owned three-quarters of what was once a wholly Caymanian-owned financial institution. Last month, this increased to more than 87%.
A recent independent fairness assessment by KPMG indicated that the offer of $7.75 per share was “inadequate from a financial point of view”, but more than half of the remaining independent shareholders sold their stock anyway.
Category: Banking & money, Business
I hope they make the entire CNB management redundant and the useless pointless HR. CNB has been a sinking ship due to it’s TOXIC work environment. You’re own Caymanians tearing each other down, leaking client account balances YEAH I SAID IT
oh pontius pilot….would you like some more olives/grapes! lol
CISE ? Is it the CSX …
CNS: Yes. Sorry! Major oops.
4:31 unfortunately shareholders that were holding on for a better outcome had no alternative but to sell. The rest that held out as long as we could were die hard CNB fan. We held on for pride and loyalty of a bank being caymanian owned. However, with the attitude of our government of the day when the sale occurred, the remaining shareholders had no choice but to sell.
There is nothing else left that is Caymanian in Cayman. CAL and Turtle Farm are short listed as next, not for sale though.
Shame they aren’t for sale. If we sold the turtle farm for $7.75 (in total) we could save $9,999,992.25 in the first year alone.
Don’t sell them $#@! keep your shares let the cock$#@%& move on if they ain’t worth nothing tell them to leave you alone with your worthless shares then