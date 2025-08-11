Shareholders vote to delist CNB from stock exchange

Cayman National

(CNS): Following an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, Cayman National shareholders, with Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) owning most of the shares, voted to delist from the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange. In a press release, the bank’s new majority shareholders approved amendments to the Articles of Association through a special resolution and approved the voluntary withdrawal of CNC’s listing from the CSX.

RFHL made a bid to acquire all of CN’s shares with an offer in May, and managed to acquire most, but not all, of the shares. The delisting is part of the conditions to complete the offer.

Before the May offer, the regional financial institution already owned three-quarters of what was once a wholly Caymanian-owned financial institution. Last month, this increased to more than 87%.

A recent independent fairness assessment by KPMG indicated that the offer of $7.75 per share was “inadequate from a financial point of view”, but more than half of the remaining independent shareholders sold their stock anyway.