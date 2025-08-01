Security upgrades to ease congestion at ORIA

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Work has begun at Owen Roberts International Airport to upgrade the security checkpoints, which officials from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) say will ease passenger congestion. The enhancements include the installation of new cabin baggage screening X-ray machines, bottle liquid scanners, explosive trace detection (ETD) equipment and QRS body scanners.

Construction is currently underway and is scheduled for completion in November 2025. A press release from the CIAA said the new equipment will streamline security processes, resulting in faster and more efficient passenger screening while maintaining the highest safety standards.

As part of the upgrade, the security queuing area will be relocated slightly closer to the Arrivals Hall. This is necessary to accommodate the installation of the new screening equipment and to create a more spacious and efficient layout, designed to improve passenger flow, reduce wait times, and enhance the overall airport experience, the release stated.

“This initiative supports the CIAA’s vision of delivering world-class airport services and reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the overall passenger experience,” officials stated in the release, as they thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation during the construction period.